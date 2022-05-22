Fitzpatrick Reveals Key Equipment Change Prior To 67 At PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Matt Fitzpatrick shot a fantastic three-under par 67 in the third round of the 104th PGA Championship to move him into a tie for second place as he seeks a maiden Mjaor win. He currently sits just three shots behind Chilean Mito Pereira, who he goes out with in the final pair on Sunday. The Englishman's round featured back-to-back bogeys on his opening two holes, back-to-back birdies on his final two holes and a hole-out from a bunker on the 6th.

Fitzpatrick had a lot to smile about, but he also had plenty of thanks for one of his equipment manufacturers Titleist, who equipped him with a new 4-iron ahead of the third round after his old one had worn out.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Henni Koyack, the Englishman revealed the vital equipment change toward the top of his bag was a key factor to his excellent round on Moving Day. “I’ve got a big thank you to Liam McDougal from Titleist actually. My 4 iron was worn out today, I hit so many shots and I actually changed it before the round, I changed the model and I hit so many great shots with it today. So a big thank you to him, yeah it worked well.”

Fitzpatrick uses a mixture of Titleist, Ping and Bettinardi clubs in his bag and has been free of a major club contract for most of his career. This allows him to pick and choose whichever clubs he prefers. He clearly has a close relationship with a few of the manufactures though, as was proved on Saturday. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick signed a shoe deal with Skechers and an apparel deal with Castore.

Fitzpatrick has yet to win a Major or win an event on American soil. With a big day tomorrow, the Sheffield native could tick both of those off at once. He'll have to overcome a three shot lead currently held by Mito Pereira, who will also be looking for his first PGA Tour and Major win.