Eight Big Names To Miss The Texas Children's Houston Open Cut

On Friday, at the Texas Children's Houston Open, it was defending champion, Tony Finau, who carded a joint course record 62 as he sprung up the leaderboard to lead by two shots going into the weekend.

Making an eagle, seven birdies and one bogey, the American vaulted 34 spots as an eight-under-par round put him into pole position to pick up another PGA Tour title, with just 36 holes remaining.

Finau is looking for his PGA Tour victory since April 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In pursuit of Finau are a number of players, one of those being World No.1 and recent Players Championship winner Scottie Scheffler. On Thursday, Scheffler set a new record as he produced his 28th consecutive round under-par, the longest run the PGA Tour has on record since starting to collect such data in 1983.

However, records must come to an end and, on Friday, that's exactly what happened as Scheffler carded a level-par round of 70, which included a final hole double bogey, his first double bogey in 218 holes!

Although a handful of big names are in pursuit of Finau, a number of big names also missed the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course, with the likes of Major winner, Jason Day, not making it into the weekend.

JASON DAY (+2)

The Australian carded a two-over-par first round on Thursday, only bettering his score by two on Friday. It is the second missed cut of the season for the 36-year-old, whose best finish in 2024 is a tie for sixth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

KEVIN KISNER (+3)

Kisner's poor form on the PGA Tour continues in 2024, with the American missing six out of six cuts this season. Carding a one-under 69 on day one, Kisner could only manage a four-over-par round of 74 on Friday, missing the cut by two strokes.

PADRAIG HARRINGTON (+4)

The three-time Major winner won't be featuring on the weekend following rounds of 70 and 74. It has been an interesting week for Harrington, who won the Hoag Classic last Sunday and then was spotted hitting off of his knees at the Houston Open on Thursday.

JOEL DAHMEN (+4)

Dahmen has enjoyed a good spell of form lately, with the American finishing inside the top 10 at The Players Championship. However, following a one-under 69 on Thursday, Dahmen couldn't get going on Friday, as seven bogeys and two birdies gave him a five-over-par round of 75.

Jake Knapp (+5)

The big-hitting American has enjoyed a stellar start to his rookie year on the PGA Tour, with Knapp picking up the Mexico Open in February. However, he would struggle after 74 and 71 meant he missed the cut by a number of strokes.

ROBERT MACINTYRE (+8)

Ryder Cup star, MacIntyre, missed his fifth cut in 10 PGA Tour starts on Friday, with two rounds of 74 putting him eight-over for the tournament and well back of the one-over-par cutline.

Matt Wallace (+8)

Like MacIntyre, Wallace also carded two rounds of 74 to miss the cut in Houston. The missed cut is also his fifth of the season, with the Englishman not making it into his first weekend since The Players Championship.

THORBJORN OLESEN (+9)

The Dane carded rounds of 74 and 75 to miss his third cut in his fourth PGA Tour start. The missed cut is also his third consecutive one in 2024, with Olesen not making it to a weekend since the Mexico Open in February.