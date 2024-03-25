Watch The Hilarious Moment Padraig Harrington Drives Around In A Tiny Sports Car Following Latest Victory

Padraig Harrington has won plenty over the course of his illustrious career - from three Major championships to 15 European Tour titles and six PGA Tour trophies, all totalling up to 39 professional victories.

But Harrington has rarely, if ever, celebrated as he did on Sunday following a dramatic one-shot victory over Thongchai Jaidee at the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic.

In the mix throughout the week, it appeared as though the Irishman's luck had ran out on 16 when he carded a double bogey after pulling his drive left on the par-4 16th. A chip out and then approach shot into the greenside bunker helped set up a double bogey and caused the 52-year-old to trail Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jimenez by one.

However, a successful 20-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th pulled Harrington level with Jaidee and a drained eight-foot birdie putt on the last completed the comeback.

Addressing the final few holes post-round, Harrington said: "Throughout my career, the best thing I do is when my back’s to the wall. When I have to do something, I’m at my best, and I’m at my absolute worst when I’ve got an easy shot.

“I stood on the tee shot there (on 16) … there was no trouble, and it was the easiest tee shot in the world … when I’m overconfident, I’m not great. I’m much better when I’m in trouble. That’s just my personality.

"I wish it was different, and sometimes it’s nice to win easy, but even after 16, I knew I was playing well, I knew I was hitting the ball well. I could finish strong.”

And finish strong, he did, celebrating with a passion-fuelled fist pump as the ball caught enough of the hole's edge to drop.

While most players go on to enjoy a few photos with the trophy - sometimes even wearing a specially-designed jacket or cardigan of some kind - before heading off to sample a beer or bottle of something fizzy afterwards, Harrington's festivities featured a rather unusual activity - driving a miniature sports car.

After the official photos were taken with the champion standing on his own two feet, Harrington climbed into the silver Aston Martin and took both car and trophy for a little spin around the grounds at Newport Beach Country Club.

In a video shared on the PGA Tour Champions social media accounts, the 52-year-old joked that the person filming had "saw me driving already on 18" before asking "where am I going?" as he sped away.

Cutting back to before Harrington hopped in the small sports car, the six-time Ryder Cupper wondered how he was going to fit in the driver's seat prior to collecting the glass trophy to place alongside him once he was in position.

The clip finished with Harrington driving off into the metaphorical sunset while waving to those he had left behind.

Harrington is due to be in action again on the PGA Tour this week at the Texas Children's Houston Open.