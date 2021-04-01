Dustin Johnson Reveals Menu For Champions Dinner

Masters champion Dustin Johnson has revealed what he will be serving for the prestigious Champions Dinner on Tuesday evening.

Dustin Johnson claimed a dominant victory at Augusta National in November 2020, breaking the 18-under-par winning score set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Shooting rounds of 65, 70, 65 and 68, the world number one cruised to a five shot victory over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.

After his win, Johnson is now in charge of hosting and setting the menu for the annual Champions dinner, which is held on the Tuesday evening of the week of the event.

The Champions dinner gathers previous winners of The Masters together for an evening to celebrate the previous year’s champion.

Although sandwiches will not be on the menu, Johnson has included a high protein menu which also includes a mouth watering appetizer of pigs in a blanket. If that’s not to the guests’ taste, then the appetizers also include lobster and corn fritters.

The rest of the menu includes a house or caesar salad for the first course. A fillet mignon or sea bass with mashed potatoes and spring vegetables for the main, with his menu being finished with a peach cobbler or apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

The Champions Dinner has been an annual tradition at The Masters since 1952, with past winners serving everything from burgers to sushi.

Previous winner, Tiger Woods served a menu which included: steak and chicken fajitas, sushi and sashimi, and milkshakes in 2020.

Whilst 2016 Masters Champion, Danny Willett, served a traditional English menu which included: mini cottage pies and a traditional Sunday roast with all the trimmings. The dessert included apple crumble and vanilla custard.

