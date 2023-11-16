Wolff Still On Koepka's Team, Ortiz Declines Contract And DJ's Pat Perez Dilemma - Unpacking The Latest LIV Golf News

LIV Golf announced that 'Phase One' of the offseason is complete and that 'Phase Two' of Free Agency has now begun.

The news from LIV showed how each team roster currently looks after Phase One and there are plenty of open spots currently available, as a number of teams have re-signed players but plenty haven't, while some captains have yet to make up their minds and four players have also been released.

There are lots of stories to unpack from the new details, so let's take a look at some of the most interesting ones...

Ortiz declines deal

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz declined his contract extension with the Fireballs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Ortiz has rejected a contract extension with the Fireballs, Sergio Garcia's team. The Mexican will be on the move, and it appears that LIV's other Spanish-speaking side, Torque GC, may well be a likely destination.

Joaquin Niemann's Torque have a spot left as it seems that Spain's David Puig is off, with LIV Golf saying that "Niemann will look to add one player via free agency or the draft."

Wolff staying on Smash?

Wolff is still under contract with Smash GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was some controversy this year in the 2023 LIV Golf League surrounding Matthew Wolff and Brooks Koepka, with reports of Wolff potentially leaving the side.

In July, Koepka said: "I've basically given up on him. A lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted.”

Wolff said those comments were "heartbreaking" but the American remains on Smash GC as things stand, with LIV Golf revealing that he is under contract for another season. Koepka's side has a free spot open as his younger brother Chase was relegated.

Pat Perez not signed on yet

Perez's LIV Golf future is still up in the air (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American joined Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC in season one but his position is currently not confirmed ahead of the third year of LIV Golf. It was recently revealed that he was one of the five LIV players out of contract.

It was Dustin Johnson who brought Perez to LIV Golf, with a reported $10m signing on fee for the three-time PGA Tour winner. DJ now has a decision to make as the pair are clearly good friends.

Peter Uihlein has already signed an extension with the inaugural season champions but Perez is currently a free agent. LIV Golf say Johnson is left "with the decision to either re-sign Perez or look for another player."

G-Mac and Wiesberger off?

McDowell and Wiesberger haven't re-signed with the Cleeks yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC currently has two open spots, with free agents Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger yet to have been retained. It remains to be seen if they do stay on and contract negotiations may well be ongoing, but signs point to at least one of them leaving the side - albeit that's currently just speculation.

“I feel like I’ve been a good spokesman for the league and a good ambassador for the tour and hopefully there is a captain that wants me on his team," McDowell was quoted as saying last month.

Richard Bland was offered a new deal, it was confirmed, and the Englishman has signed on to remain on the Cleeks.

The players who have re-signed

Peter Uihlein has re-signed with 4 Aces GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Phase One, the captains were able to re-sign players who finished in the top-24 of the standings.

Take a look at the players who have signed on for another year:

Peter Uihlein - 4 Aces

Richard Bland - Cleeks

Anirban Lahiri - Crushers

Scott Vincent - Iron Heads

Cam Smith hasn't re-signed Matt Jones...yet

The Australian has not yet re-signed with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cam Smith's all-Aussie Ripper GC is another side with two open spots on their roster. The 150th Open champion is currently only joined by Marc Leishman, with Jed Morgan relegated from the league and the team's other player, Matt Jones, yet to be re-signed.

Four teams with no changes

LIV Golf League champions Crushers GC are one of four teams with no changes for the 2024 league (Image credit: Getty Images)

As things stand, there are just four completed line-ups that are the exact same as in 2023.

They are:

Crushers GC - DeChambeau, Casey, Howell III, Lahiri

Majesticks GC - Poulter, Stenson, Westwood, Horsfield

RangeGoats - Watson, Gooch, Varner III, Pieters

Stinger - Oosthuizen, Grace, Schwartzel, Burmester

How the teams currently look:

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

So far we have the four teams mentioned that remain the same, a couple of sides (Cleeks and Ripper) with two spots open and then six teams each with one available position.