Pat Perez Withdraws From LIV Golf's Lawsuit Against The PGA Tour

Pat Perez is the latest player to drop out of the LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that is set to go to trial in the early part of 2024, according to a report in Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab).

The American was one of 11 to lodge the original 105-page complaint against the bans imposed by the PGA Tour to any of its members defecting to the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but now follows Carlos Ortiz in withdrawing his name.

Perez admitted he only joined the suit out of loyalty to his fellow LIV Golf members, adding that he bears no "ill feelings towards the PGA Tour or any of the players."

"I didn’t really think it through,’" Perez said. "I did it to back our guys - I’m a LIV guy 100 per cent. I’m going to play for them but I don’t feel any need to go after the PGA Tour.

"They gave me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I’ve got nothing against them, no hard feelings toward anybody. I earned everything I got out there, don’t get me wrong."

The 46-year-old has won three times on the PGA Tour and pocketed more than $28 million in prize money but couldn't say no when LIV came calling. He agreed a four-year deal to play on the Greg Norman-fronted tour and, as well as the initial signing-on sum, has made a further $1.8m in just two events - largely due to being on the winning team twice.

Perez has no regrets about the decision he's made but isn't ruling out a return to the PGA Tour, should he be allowed to play on the Champions Tour when he turns 50.

"I chose to leave and I’m not looking to come back. I’d like to maybe play the Champions Tour one day if that can work out and that’s why I have not given up my membership. But there is no benefit to doing this [the lawsuit]. I have an unbelievable deal with LIV and I’m behind them 100 per cent."

Nine players are still part of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set the date for the summary judgement for July 23 next year, with the trial to begin on January 8, 2024.