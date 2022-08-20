Pat Perez Withdraws From LIV Golf's Lawsuit Against The PGA Tour
And then there were nine. The American is no longer one of the plaintiffs in LIV Golf's case against the PGA Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pat Perez is the latest player to drop out of the LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour that is set to go to trial in the early part of 2024, according to a report in Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab).
The American was one of 11 to lodge the original 105-page complaint against the bans imposed by the PGA Tour to any of its members defecting to the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but now follows Carlos Ortiz in withdrawing his name.
Perez admitted he only joined the suit out of loyalty to his fellow LIV Golf members, adding that he bears no "ill feelings towards the PGA Tour or any of the players."
"I didn’t really think it through,’" Perez said. "I did it to back our guys - I’m a LIV guy 100 per cent. I’m going to play for them but I don’t feel any need to go after the PGA Tour.
"They gave me a wonderful opportunity for 21 years. I’ve got nothing against them, no hard feelings toward anybody. I earned everything I got out there, don’t get me wrong."
Video: What is LIV Golf?
The 46-year-old has won three times on the PGA Tour and pocketed more than $28 million in prize money but couldn't say no when LIV came calling. He agreed a four-year deal to play on the Greg Norman-fronted tour and, as well as the initial signing-on sum, has made a further $1.8m in just two events - largely due to being on the winning team twice.
Perez has no regrets about the decision he's made but isn't ruling out a return to the PGA Tour, should he be allowed to play on the Champions Tour when he turns 50.
"I chose to leave and I’m not looking to come back. I’d like to maybe play the Champions Tour one day if that can work out and that’s why I have not given up my membership. But there is no benefit to doing this [the lawsuit]. I have an unbelievable deal with LIV and I’m behind them 100 per cent."
Nine players are still part of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Judge Beth Labson Freeman has set the date for the summary judgement for July 23 next year, with the trial to begin on January 8, 2024.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Trial Date Set For LIV Golf's Antitrust Lawsuit Against The PGA Tour
The LIV Golf players will have their day in court... but it won't be for a while
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue Review
In this TaylorMade Stealth Plus Rescue review, we test it on the course, at the range and using a launch monitor
By Matthew Moore • Published