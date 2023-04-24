'We Don't Give A Damn How He Feels' - Pat Perez Takes Aim At Jay Monahan
The LIV Golf player didn't hold back when it came to the subject of the PGA Tour commissioner
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
There was a feelgood factor after LIV Golf’s successful debut in Australia. Following the event in Adelaide, which was played in front of sellout crowds, Marc Leishman declared it "had a real Major feel" while 4 Aces GC player Peter Uihlein said “the sky is the limit”.
Another 4 Aces GC player with plenty of praise for the tournament was Pat Perez. However, he also found time to aim a barb at PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Perez, who won three times on the PGA Tour before making the move to LIV Golf, responded to a question on how Monahan would be feeling by saying: "We don't give a damn how he feels. We know how he feels about us, so it's mutual."
It is well-known that there has been no love lost between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour since the former’s emergence last year. Monahan responded to players teeing it up on the circuit by suspending them from the PGA Tour. Eleven LIV Golf players, including Perez, then filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, the American later withdrew his name from it.
Still, the hardline response to LIV Golf clearly still rankles with Perez, who also had a dig at the PGA Tour following the opening event of the 2023 season, LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Club. The venue had previously hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship. Before the season opener, the 47-year-old, when asked about the its move to LIV, said: "I love it because we're here and the tour is not. End quote."
Perez’s attitude to Monahan and the PGA Tour is in stark contrast to comments he made before the 2022 Genesis Invitational. Back then, he raved about the PGA Tour and its commissioner, saying: “Our purses are going up. Jay Monahan's done a phenomenal job getting our purses to go up. Jay and the Tour, from what I understand, is doing a phenomenal job."
He continued: “They talk about growing the game. I don't see how that group over there is growing the game. The Tour has done phenomenal things. They do phenomenal things for the communities that we go to. They have programs for underprivileged now. That's how you grow the game.”
Nowadays, Perez's enthusiasm is reserved for his current circuit. Like many fellow LIV Golf players, he also waxed lyrical about the Adelaide tournament, saying: It's phenomenal. Like the boys said, crowds were incredible. They were screaming for me all day every day, and 12 was electric. It was just unbelievable.
"I birdied it every day, so I gave them a little more show, but I had a blast. I really did. I had a blast. It was an unbelievable event. That many people out here screaming and having fun, you could just see how this LIV thing is just really exploding."
This week, Perez is expected to take part in the LIV Golf Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club as 4 Aces GC look for another win after their victory in Australia.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Mexico Open Odds and Betting Preview
The Mexico Open starts this Thursday. Golf expert Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the Mexico Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
LIV Golf Duo Brooks Koepka And Dustin Johnson Target Ryder Cup
The Americans have made themselves available for September’s biennial tournament
By Mike Hall • Published