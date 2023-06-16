Dustin Johnson 'Proud' Of Historic US Open Comeback After Quadruple Bogey Setback

Dustin Johnson had an up-and-down ride during the second round of the 123rd US Open, with the American creating a piece of history in the process as he tackled Los Angeles Country Club.

Johnson, who fired a first round of six-under (64) on Thursday had been the top LIV golfer heading into the Friday of the third men's Major of the year. However, after parring his opening hole, the American then made a mess of the par 4 second, with a quadruple bogey putting him to four-over for the round.

Johnson watches his tee shot on the second hole

There's no denying though that Johnson doesn't give up and, despite the quadruple at the second, he battled back with five birdies and a bogey over his remaining 16 holes putting him back to level-par. In the process, he became the only player in the last 30 years to make a quadruple bogey in a US Open round and still shoot par or better.

Following his round, DJ claimed that he was proud of his performance, with the 2016 US Open champion stating: "Obviously you get to No. 1, you want to get obviously off to a good start, and didn't do that. But making a quad on No. 2 definitely didn't get the day started off kind of how I envisioned it starting today.

"But to battle back and get it back to even par for the day and 6-under for the tournament, so still right in the mix going into the weekend, so yeah, definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round."

On Thursday, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele became the first players to ever shoot 62 in the US Open, as well as the the second and third individuals to fire 62 in Major championships.

Many have claimed that the conditions for a US Open at least are a bit easy, but the leaderboard still remains tight. According to DJ, who was in the morning wave of players on Friday: "I mean, even yesterday, other than there was -- there was a couple 62s, but if you take those away the scores weren't -- it wasn't like it was that low."

He went on to add: "Obviously I played a really, really good round. Today definitely the greens are a little bit firmer, pins are tucked a little bit more. It was definitely a lot harder to get it close to the hole."