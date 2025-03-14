Dustin Johnson Goes From Worst To First At LIV Golf Singapore
After finishing dead last a week ago, Dustin Johnson fired a brilliant 63 to lead LIV Golf Singapore by three to quieten all the talk about his struggles
From dead last in Hong Kong seven days ago to top of the leaderboard at Sentosa Golf Club after a stunning 63 - it's been quite a turnaround for Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Singapore.
Questions have been raised over how seriously Johnson has been taking his career on LIV Golf for a while now, but he has shown sporadic glimpses of his former self with a tournament win in each season so far.
This season though, Johnson started by finishing T44 and T31 before last week propping up the field in 54th and last as the only player over par in Hong Kong.
He did finish the tournament with a brilliant final round of 64 though, and he's now backed that up with a 63 in Singapore to go from worst to first and a three-shot lead.
Two-time Major champion Johnson insists he was not too concerned with finishing last in Hong Kong - as he explained that he was bothered by an injury that affected his swing.
"I actually had really good practice leading into Hong Kong, and then it felt like I was swinging real well," Johnson explained.
"Woke up Friday morning and I don't know if it was a rib out or something was in my right shoulder, and then I wasn't swinging really well on Friday and Saturday.
"Then kind of loosened up, and I swung a little bit better on Sunday. Then kind of obviously kept that going through this week. But yeah, nothing changed, other than I feel like I'm swinging a little better. Body is moving better.
"I couldn't turn my head to the right, so it was more - it kind of just pulled when I was on the through swing, so I was hitting everything left. It wasn't a whole lot of fun.
"Just worked on it on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, and then it finally kind of loosened up on Sunday."
Johnson certainly seemed loose in Singapore as he picked up eight birdies without a bogey to build a decent lead at Sentosa Golf Club.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
