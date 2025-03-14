From dead last in Hong Kong seven days ago to top of the leaderboard at Sentosa Golf Club after a stunning 63 - it's been quite a turnaround for Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Singapore.

Questions have been raised over how seriously Johnson has been taking his career on LIV Golf for a while now, but he has shown sporadic glimpses of his former self with a tournament win in each season so far.

This season though, Johnson started by finishing T44 and T31 before last week propping up the field in 54th and last as the only player over par in Hong Kong.

He did finish the tournament with a brilliant final round of 64 though, and he's now backed that up with a 63 in Singapore to go from worst to first and a three-shot lead.

Two-time Major champion Johnson insists he was not too concerned with finishing last in Hong Kong - as he explained that he was bothered by an injury that affected his swing.

"I actually had really good practice leading into Hong Kong, and then it felt like I was swinging real well," Johnson explained.

"Woke up Friday morning and I don't know if it was a rib out or something was in my right shoulder, and then I wasn't swinging really well on Friday and Saturday.

"Then kind of loosened up, and I swung a little bit better on Sunday. Then kind of obviously kept that going through this week. But yeah, nothing changed, other than I feel like I'm swinging a little better. Body is moving better.

"I couldn't turn my head to the right, so it was more - it kind of just pulled when I was on the through swing, so I was hitting everything left. It wasn't a whole lot of fun.

"Just worked on it on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon, and then it finally kind of loosened up on Sunday."

Johnson certainly seemed loose in Singapore as he picked up eight birdies without a bogey to build a decent lead at Sentosa Golf Club.