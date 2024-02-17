'Dumbest Rule In All Of Sports' - Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Disqualification
After Jordan Spieth was disqualified for a scorecard infringement at the Genesis Invitational on Friday, several big names in professional golf shared their opinion on the rule
While Jordan Spieth certainly wasn't the first golfer to be disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard - following his second round at the Genesis Invitational on Friday - it seems like the majority of the golfing world agree it would be great if he was the last.
After putting himself in contention on Thursday via a strong opening 66 at Riviera Country Club, Spieth thought he had made 72 during Friday's play to drop back closer towards the cut line of one-over.
However, the three-time Major winner missed the fact that his scorecard equated to a par on the par-3 fourth after he had actually made bogey - pushing his total to 73 and leaving Spieth on two-over for the day although well inside the cut line.
But having been made aware of his error after it was too late, Spieth posted a message on social media admitting fault and stating his regret over the mistake.
He said: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.
Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts…February 17, 2024
"I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on [the PGA Tour], so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA."
The decision to DQ Spieth caused a number of high-profile names to react, including veteran tour caddie, Kip Henley, who strongly disagreed with the regulation in its current guise. Replying to Spieth's message, Henley said: "Another benchmark in the dumbest rule in all of sports."
Another benchmark in the dumbest rule in all of sports.February 17, 2024
Meanwhile, Mike McGee - husband of iconic female golfer, Annika Sorenstam - is another against the error resulting in disqualification when there are so many external observers.
McGee said: "It’s time to stop the nonsense of players being disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. That rule was meant for the old days when it was only the players in the group that could vouch for each other.
"Today there are hundreds if not thousands of people following these marquee groups each week. Everybody knows what everybody shot. Computers, walking scorers, media, etc. A simple scorecard signing error should not matter."
It’s time to stop the nonsense of players being disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. That rule was meant for the old days when it was only the players in the group that could vouch for each other. Today there are hundreds if not thousands of people following these… https://t.co/xRNhvJDdpiFebruary 17, 2024
Current DP World Tour player, Eddie Pepperell called on the USGA and the R&A - the game's rule-makers and breakers - to adapt the regulations in order to prevent punishing both the player for their error as well as the fans and the sponsors by disqualifying one of the field.
Pepperell said: "Why are we still doing this guys? Nobody benefits in this. @RandA and @USGA Can we please look at changing this rule to a softer penalty please?"
Why are we still doing this guys? Nobody benefits in this. @RandA @USGA Can we please look at changing this rule to a softer penalty please?February 17, 2024
However, not everyone was in agreement that the rule should be altered in any way. PGA Tour golfer Dylan Wu suggested the current method of checking a scorecard properly with an official at the end of the round is simple enough already.
Wu said: "Amazes me how often this happens in pro golf. Math is hard….I guess. Takes 5 seconds for the Tour officials to read your scores back and for you to check them. Hot take but this is equivalent to forgetting to write your name down on a test lol."
Amazes me how often this happens in pro golf. Math is hard….I guess 🤷♂️💀. Takes 5 seconds for the Tour officials to read your scores back and for you to check them. Hot take but this is equivalent to forgetting to write your name down on a test lol. https://t.co/nIxTn97sJnFebruary 17, 2024
Adding a degree of balance to the debate, SiriusXM Radio host, Jason Sobel argued that while PGA Tour pros should not receive special dispensation just because of their status, a fairer way of operating would be to extend the time limit until their next competitive shot so as to avoid another scenario like Spieth endured.
Sobel said: "It’s true that a PGA Tour player getting DQ’d for bad math is objectively ridiculous. Also true: If all golfers at all levels must play by the same rules, then PGA Tour pros probably shouldn’t get special dispensation just because a lot of people are watching them.
If there’s a solution to this, it might not be, “Players shouldn’t keep their own score,” but instead, “Extend the statute of limitations to the next day, so that leaving the scoring area isn’t an auto-DQ for signing an incorrect card.”February 17, 2024
"If there’s a solution to this, it might not be, “Players shouldn’t keep their own score,” but instead, “Extend the statute of limitations to the next day, so that leaving the scoring area isn’t an auto-DQ for signing an incorrect card.”
The remaining members of the Genesis Invitational field - which also does not include Tiger Woods following his withdrawal through illness - will begin their third rounds on Saturday, with all tee times available here.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times
The Genesis Invitational resumes with the chasing pack trying to hunt down Patrick Cantlay at Riviera Country Club
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Jordan Spieth Disqualified From Genesis Invitational
The three-time Major winner had fallen out of contention following a double-bogey at the last before the error was picked up and his tournament was cut short
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Disqualified From Genesis Invitational
The three-time Major winner had fallen out of contention following a double-bogey at the last before the error was picked up and his tournament was cut short
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
Kevin Kisner Marks Winning NBC Debut With Firm-But-Fair Advice For Jordan Spieth After Short-Putt Shocker
Spieth missed a three-foot putt for birdie at The Sentry - and NBC analyst Kisner shared 10 words of wisdom in the aftermath
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Genesis Scottish Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From North Berwick
Rory McIlroy leads by a shot but 16 golfers are within five strokes of the lead
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
'He Has A Lot Of Tough Questions To Answer' - Schauffele Says He's Lost Trust In Monahan
Xander Schauffele says he and other PGA Tour players have lost trust in Jay Monahan, who'll have some tough questions to answer when he returns
By Paul Higham Published
-
Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
By James Nursey Published
-
Spieth, Thomas And Fowler Tackle North Berwick After Wimbledon Weekend Out
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth played North Berwick at 8pm after they and Rickie Fowler went to the tennis at Wimbledon in a dream weekend
By Paul Higham Published
-
Royal Birkdale To Host 2026 Open Championship
The Open will return to the Southport links in 2026 following Jordan Spieth's memorable triumph in 2017
By Elliott Heath Published