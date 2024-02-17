'Dumbest Rule In All Of Sports' - Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Disqualification

While Jordan Spieth certainly wasn't the first golfer to be disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard - following his second round at the Genesis Invitational on Friday - it seems like the majority of the golfing world agree it would be great if he was the last.

After putting himself in contention on Thursday via a strong opening 66 at Riviera Country Club, Spieth thought he had made 72 during Friday's play to drop back closer towards the cut line of one-over.

However, the three-time Major winner missed the fact that his scorecard equated to a par on the par-3 fourth after he had actually made bogey - pushing his total to 73 and leaving Spieth on two-over for the day although well inside the cut line.

But having been made aware of his error after it was too late, Spieth posted a message on social media admitting fault and stating his regret over the mistake.

He said: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

"I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on [the PGA Tour], so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA."

The decision to DQ Spieth caused a number of high-profile names to react, including veteran tour caddie, Kip Henley, who strongly disagreed with the regulation in its current guise. Replying to Spieth's message, Henley said: "Another benchmark in the dumbest rule in all of sports."

Meanwhile, Mike McGee - husband of iconic female golfer, Annika Sorenstam - is another against the error resulting in disqualification when there are so many external observers.

McGee said: "It’s time to stop the nonsense of players being disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. That rule was meant for the old days when it was only the players in the group that could vouch for each other.

"Today there are hundreds if not thousands of people following these marquee groups each week. Everybody knows what everybody shot. Computers, walking scorers, media, etc. A simple scorecard signing error should not matter."

Current DP World Tour player, Eddie Pepperell called on the USGA and the R&A - the game's rule-makers and breakers - to adapt the regulations in order to prevent punishing both the player for their error as well as the fans and the sponsors by disqualifying one of the field.

Pepperell said: "Why are we still doing this guys? Nobody benefits in this. @RandA and @USGA Can we please look at changing this rule to a softer penalty please?"

However, not everyone was in agreement that the rule should be altered in any way. PGA Tour golfer Dylan Wu suggested the current method of checking a scorecard properly with an official at the end of the round is simple enough already.

Wu said: "Amazes me how often this happens in pro golf. Math is hard….I guess. Takes 5 seconds for the Tour officials to read your scores back and for you to check them. Hot take but this is equivalent to forgetting to write your name down on a test lol."

Adding a degree of balance to the debate, SiriusXM Radio host, Jason Sobel argued that while PGA Tour pros should not receive special dispensation just because of their status, a fairer way of operating would be to extend the time limit until their next competitive shot so as to avoid another scenario like Spieth endured.

Sobel said: "It’s true that a PGA Tour player getting DQ’d for bad math is objectively ridiculous. Also true: If all golfers at all levels must play by the same rules, then PGA Tour pros probably shouldn’t get special dispensation just because a lot of people are watching them.

"If there’s a solution to this, it might not be, “Players shouldn’t keep their own score,” but instead, “Extend the statute of limitations to the next day, so that leaving the scoring area isn’t an auto-DQ for signing an incorrect card.”

The remaining members of the Genesis Invitational field - which also does not include Tiger Woods following his withdrawal through illness - will begin their third rounds on Saturday, with all tee times available here.