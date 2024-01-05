Veteran PGA Tour Caddie Sells 20 Years Of Yardage Books To Fund West Coast Trip

Veteran PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley has sold off two decades worth of yardage books, including some of the most coveted in golf from The Masters at Augusta National.

Henley caddied for Grayson Murray from May to November last year, before the player made the surprising decision to part ways despite two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour together.

Although there were no ill feelings, Henley, in his own words, was "back out on the curb looking for a bag for next year" and has now sold some iconic yardage books to gather funds for the coming season.

Henley posted on X: "Winter clean up plus gas money for the West Coast. 20 years of yardage books. Most still have the daily pin sheets for that week.

"Lots of repeats and a few Holy Grails placed in the middle. I guess I’m Gona sell them if anyone wants em. $4K or highest bidder in here."

Three dark green yardage books in the middle of pictures he posted stood out, and were jokingly described by Henley as "Those 3 real dark green ones in the middle of that one pic are from this muni down in Augusta Ga".

Alongside those from The Masters, there were plenty of keepsakes from US Opens, PGA Championships and the Open Championship as well as events held at other iconic courses.

Henley, who caddied at The Masters for Vijay Singh among others, did not seem too sentimental about them, adding they are "just getting dusty" at his home.

And his collection did not last long as Henley soon confirmed he had sold his yardage books, and posted a thank you note with typical humour in to his followers.

"Thanks for everyone paying attention and helping a 22 pound hobo out! Coming to a city near you soon," he added on X.