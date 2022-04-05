Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duca Del Cosma Introduces Golf Shoe Trade-In Scheme

Handcrafted golf shoe brand Duca del Cosma are offering golfers a trade-in promotion at hundreds of pro shops across the UK & Ireland in April and May. The trade-in deal offers golfers £25 off any pair of Duca del Cosma's latest styles in the men's or women's catalogue if they donate a pair of old golf shoes. The traded in shoes can be from any brand to qualify.

The Italian brand has teamed up with British reuse and recycling company Recyclatex so that all unwanted shoes collected during the promotion period will be refurbished and distributed among aspiring players in Africa, India and Eastern European.

The promotion is very easy to take part in and all golfers have to do is take a pair of old golf shoes of any brand name and hand them into a Duca del Cosma stockist with the laces tied together. In exchange for each pair donated, they will then receive £25 off a new pair of Duca del Cosma shoes purchased from either the current men's or women's collection.

"By taking advantage of this special offer, golfers will be cooperating seamlessly in a more sustainable product life-cycle for their golf shoes," said Leslie Hepsworth, Managing Director in the UK & Ireland. "As a fashion brand, we realise that we have a responsibility to limit our ecological impact and this is one of the ways we feel we can reduce waste, while helping to grow the game of golf. By partnering with Recyclatex to refurbish and distribute all of the donated shoes, we hope to improve the golfing experience for aspiring players living in countries where access to high quality sporting equipment is very limited."

The new Duca del Cosma Churchill golf shoe is part of the SS22 collection. (Image credit: Duca Del Cosma)

The entire Duca del Cosma SS22 collection is available for trade in over the next two months, including 28 styles across men's and women's styles. Versatile for both on and off the course, the SS22 range has a style and a colourway that is sure to suit a wide range of golfers. Headlining the men's range for 2022 is the Churchill, a classic brogue styled spikeless golf shoe available in Cognac and Royal Blue. The Tomcat will offer golfers a more athletic look on and off course while the Flyer is now available in two new high-contrast styles. For women golfers, the King Cheetah and Wildcat styles offer plenty of versatility while the Bellezza is available in bright navy or pink colourways.