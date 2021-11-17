Duca Del Cosma Flyer Golf Shoes

Not many golf shoe websites have a beautiful photo of the Venice waterways on their Our Story page. To cut an interesting story short Baldovino Mattiazzo, from Venice, and Antie Elle, from Germany, believed that the world of golf shoes could do with some brightening up. And Duca Del Cosma - Italian for Duke of Cosma, Cosma being a traditional Venetian name – was born.

Related posts: Best golf shoes

They’re innovative, Mattiazzo was the first designer to introduce the spikeless shoe into the world of golf in 2006, and they were acquired in 2016 by Frank van Wezel, founder of brands like Hi-Tec. Interestingly the iconic Hi-Tec Squash was developed after Wezel’s friends at the squash club were always complaining about their squash shoes – they would go on to sell 23 millions pairs worldwide.

The outlook has remained the same; to be stylish, bold, classy and sporty with more than a nod to cross-over fashion that is suitable for sports and business.

(Image credit: Duca del Cosma)

It’s all about lifestyle and functionality and this is typified by the Flyer golf shoe. ‘Sneakers for the golf course’, as they would say. This navy/kobalt offers a very different look and supremely comfortable feel. They are made from using premium nubuck leather – this is made from top-grain leather and is more durable and tough compared to suede – and they are particularly striking given their sporting upper.

Related posts: Most comfortable golf shoes

Inside there is an insole with memory foam and cork cushioning to offer plenty of breathability. Across the sole are 5mm cone-shaped nubs that offer plenty of stability though, if you are looking for a lot of support, then these might not be for you.

If you are looking for a trend-setting pair of golf shoes that offer plenty of versatility on and off the course then these may well be.