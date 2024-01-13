Dubai Invitational Tee Times - Final Round

The Dubai Invitational is set for a thrilling finale on Sunday, with Ryder Cup stalwarts Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood set to go head-to-head in the final pairing.

Fleetwood surged up the leaderboard thanks to a superb eight-under-par 63 on Saturday to set the lead at -15 and take his first 54-hole lead on the DP World Tour in ten years.

However, he will have a battle on his hands with McIlroy just one shot back after a third-round 67. The Northern Irishman opened the tournament with a stellar bogey-free 62 and is bidding to kick off his defence of the Race to Dubai trophy in style.

The final pairing will get underway at 12.10pm (local time), with a host of other players looking to surge through the field and cause an upset in the DP World Tour's season-opening event.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen is only three shots back off the lead after a solid bogey-free 66 on Saturday. He tees off in the penultimate pairing alongside Jordan Smith, who sits one further back at -11 after back-to-to-back 67s on Friday and Saturday.

Also on -11 is the South African duo of Thriston Lawrence and Zander Lombard. Lawrence won twice on the DP World Tour last year and will go in search of his fifth Tour victory on Sunday, while Lombard goes in search of his first win after an impressive year on Tour last time out.

Fleetwood has a one-shot lead heading into Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojgaard, Yannik Paul and Sean Crocker will need a big day, with all three five shots back off the lead at -10, while Adrian Meronk rounds out the top ten at -8.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Dubai Invitational.

Dubai Invitational Tee Times

DUBAI INVITATIONAL FINAL ROUND: ET (GMT)

10.20pm (3.20am) Ken Weyand, Jens Dantorp

Ken Weyand, Jens Dantorp 10.29pm (3.29am) Daniel Gavins, Julien Brun

Daniel Gavins, Julien Brun 10.38pm (3.38am) Matthew Baldwin, Dale Whitnell

Matthew Baldwin, Dale Whitnell 10.47pm (3.47am) Ashun Wu, Simon Forsstrom

Ashun Wu, Simon Forsstrom 10.56pm (3.56am) Daniel Brown, Callum Shinkwin

Daniel Brown, Callum Shinkwin 11.05pm (4.05am) Hurly Long, Connor Syme

Hurly Long, Connor Syme 11.14pm (4.14am) Richie Ramsay, Adri Arnaus

Richie Ramsay, Adri Arnaus 11.23pm (4.23am) Oliver Wilson, Marcus Armitage

Oliver Wilson, Marcus Armitage 11.32pm (4.32am) Thomas Bjorn, Marcus Helligkilde

Thomas Bjorn, Marcus Helligkilde 11.41pm (4.41am) Marcel Siem, Matthew Southgate

Marcel Siem, Matthew Southgate 11.50pm (4.50am) Daniel Hillier, Nick Bachem

Daniel Hillier, Nick Bachem 12.05am (5.05am) Jorge Campillo, Maximilian Kieffer

Jorge Campillo, Maximilian Kieffer 12.15am (5.15am) Nacho Elivra, Calum Hill

Nacho Elivra, Calum Hill 12.25am (5.25am) Ockie Strydom, Hennie Du Plessis

Ockie Strydom, Hennie Du Plessis 12.35am (5.35am) Jeff Winther, Antoine Rozner

Jeff Winther, Antoine Rozner 12.45am (5.45am) Grant Forrest, Kalle Samooja

Grant Forrest, Kalle Samooja 12.55am (5.55am) Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazaba

Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazaba 1.05am (6.05am) Nathan Kimsey, Todd Clement

Nathan Kimsey, Todd Clement 1.15am (6.15am) Sebastian Soderberg, Romain Langasque

Sebastian Soderberg, Romain Langasque 1.25am (6.25am) Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi

Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi 1.40am (6.40am) Julien Guerrier, Luke Donald

Julien Guerrier, Luke Donald 1.50am (6.50am) Adrian Otaegui, Joost Luiten

Adrian Otaegui, Joost Luiten 2.00am (7.00am) Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin

Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin 2.10am (7.10am) Ewen Ferguson, Richard Mansell

Ewen Ferguson, Richard Mansell 2.20am (7.20am) Haotong Li, Francesco Molinari

Haotong Li, Francesco Molinari 2.30am (7.30am) Adrian Meronk, Sean Crocker

Adrian Meronk, Sean Crocker 2.40am (7.40am) Yannik Paul, Rasmus Hojgaard

Yannik Paul, Rasmus Hojgaard 2.50am (7.50am) Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard

Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard 3.00am (8.00am) Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen 3.10am (8.10am) Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Sunday 14 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The UK

All times GMT

Sunday 14 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)