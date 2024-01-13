Dubai Invitational Tee Times - Final Round
The Dubai Invitational is set for a thrilling finale, with Rory McIlroy teeing off alongside Tommy Fleetwood in the final pairing
The Dubai Invitational is set for a thrilling finale on Sunday, with Ryder Cup stalwarts Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood set to go head-to-head in the final pairing.
Fleetwood surged up the leaderboard thanks to a superb eight-under-par 63 on Saturday to set the lead at -15 and take his first 54-hole lead on the DP World Tour in ten years.
However, he will have a battle on his hands with McIlroy just one shot back after a third-round 67. The Northern Irishman opened the tournament with a stellar bogey-free 62 and is bidding to kick off his defence of the Race to Dubai trophy in style.
The final pairing will get underway at 12.10pm (local time), with a host of other players looking to surge through the field and cause an upset in the DP World Tour's season-opening event.
Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen is only three shots back off the lead after a solid bogey-free 66 on Saturday. He tees off in the penultimate pairing alongside Jordan Smith, who sits one further back at -11 after back-to-to-back 67s on Friday and Saturday.
Also on -11 is the South African duo of Thriston Lawrence and Zander Lombard. Lawrence won twice on the DP World Tour last year and will go in search of his fifth Tour victory on Sunday, while Lombard goes in search of his first win after an impressive year on Tour last time out.
Elsewhere, Rasmus Hojgaard, Yannik Paul and Sean Crocker will need a big day, with all three five shots back off the lead at -10, while Adrian Meronk rounds out the top ten at -8.
Below are the tee times for the final round of the Dubai Invitational.
Dubai Invitational Tee Times
DUBAI INVITATIONAL FINAL ROUND: ET (GMT)
- 10.20pm (3.20am) Ken Weyand, Jens Dantorp
- 10.29pm (3.29am) Daniel Gavins, Julien Brun
- 10.38pm (3.38am) Matthew Baldwin, Dale Whitnell
- 10.47pm (3.47am) Ashun Wu, Simon Forsstrom
- 10.56pm (3.56am) Daniel Brown, Callum Shinkwin
- 11.05pm (4.05am) Hurly Long, Connor Syme
- 11.14pm (4.14am) Richie Ramsay, Adri Arnaus
- 11.23pm (4.23am) Oliver Wilson, Marcus Armitage
- 11.32pm (4.32am) Thomas Bjorn, Marcus Helligkilde
- 11.41pm (4.41am) Marcel Siem, Matthew Southgate
- 11.50pm (4.50am) Daniel Hillier, Nick Bachem
- 12.05am (5.05am) Jorge Campillo, Maximilian Kieffer
- 12.15am (5.15am) Nacho Elivra, Calum Hill
- 12.25am (5.25am) Ockie Strydom, Hennie Du Plessis
- 12.35am (5.35am) Jeff Winther, Antoine Rozner
- 12.45am (5.45am) Grant Forrest, Kalle Samooja
- 12.55am (5.55am) Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazaba
- 1.05am (6.05am) Nathan Kimsey, Todd Clement
- 1.15am (6.15am) Sebastian Soderberg, Romain Langasque
- 1.25am (6.25am) Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi
- 1.40am (6.40am) Julien Guerrier, Luke Donald
- 1.50am (6.50am) Adrian Otaegui, Joost Luiten
- 2.00am (7.00am) Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 2.10am (7.10am) Ewen Ferguson, Richard Mansell
- 2.20am (7.20am) Haotong Li, Francesco Molinari
- 2.30am (7.30am) Adrian Meronk, Sean Crocker
- 2.40am (7.40am) Yannik Paul, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 2.50am (7.50am) Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard
- 3.00am (8.00am) Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 3.10am (8.10am) Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The US
All times ET
Sunday 14 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The UK
All times GMT
Sunday 14 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
LIV Golf's Big Money Deal With Jon Rahm 'Well Worth It' Claims Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington says LIV Golf didn't overpay for Jon Rahm, despite a reported deal worth over $500m
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'I Don’t Think We Want To Be Important For One Month' - Sergio Garcia Responds To Rory McIlroy’s LIV Golf Comments
The Fireballs GC captain was far from convinced about Rory McIlroy's idea that LIV Golf could become like the Indian Premier League
By Joel Kulasingham Published