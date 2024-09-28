Drone Footage Reveals Severe Damage Caused By Hurricane Helene To Augusta National's Iconic Magnolia Lane
The entrance to the world-famous course has suffered extensive damage, with fallen trees left in the wake of Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene has battered the eastern side of the United States in recent days, and the home of The Masters, Augusta National, did not escape the brunt of the storm.
In the early hours of Friday morning, it emerged that the world-famous venue had been severely hit by the Hurricane. Images of fallen trees initially were posted to social media of Washington Road, where Augusta National is located, and one user posted video footage of a flooded Rae’s Creek, which flows close to the 11th and 12th holes.
Raes Creek at the Augusta national is a river! pic.twitter.com/yCdfUoXB0NSeptember 27, 2024
Later, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley released a statement explaining that the damage was being assessed while offering “our thoughts and prayers” to “everyone throughout Georgia and the Southeast who have been affected.”
While it has not yet been confirmed how badly the hurricane has damaged Augusta National, more footage has now emerged, this time via a drone flown over the most famous driveway in golf, Magnolia Lane.
A post shared by Flushing It (@flushingitgolf)
A photo posted by on
The entrance to Augusta National from Washington Road, which leads to the clubhouse, is known for its canopy of magnolia trees, which were planted in the 1850s. However, the footage shows that it was not spared the force of the hurricane, with many of the trees either fallen or damaged in the storm.
Augusta National isn't the only course in Georgia known to have been damaged by Hurricane Helene. Around 150 miles west, Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta was severely flooded by the storm.
The latest damage to Augusta National comes less than 18 months after play was suspended at the 2023 Masters when three trees near the par 3 16th fell, narrowly missing nearby patrons. That incident occurred in the second round after wind and rain picked up heavily in the afternoon and caused play to be suspended for the day.
The 2025 Masters is due to begin on 10 April.
