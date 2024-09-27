Augusta Hit By Hurricane Helene With Damage To Augusta National Unclear

Rain and winds of up to 70mph has caused trees to fall with many homes damaged and without power, as the most powerful storm on record to hit Florida's Big Bend decimated its way through the east side of the States.

Along with Florida, Hurricane Helene also struck Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, with over 20 people, reportedly, losing their lives, whilst roads and houses were left completely submerged.

Although full details are yet to emerge, Augusta, home to Augusta National and the Masters, was severely hit on Friday, with images of fallen trees being posted to social media of Washington Road, on which Augusta National is situated.

🌀⛳😱Hurricane #Helene v Augusta National Golf Club(📸©26SEP2024 EurekaEarth)#TheMasters #Masters2025 pic.twitter.com/PL6sVYb6v2September 27, 2024

A number of users took to X/Twitter to show the damage that Hurricane Helene had created and, along with the images on social media, one user also posted a video of what is believed to be Rae's Creek, which is one of the most famous stretches of water in all of golf. The creek flows close to the 11th and 12th at Augusta National.

Raes Creek at the Augusta national is a river! pic.twitter.com/yCdfUoXB0NSeptember 27, 2024

Augusta got smacked with hurricane force winds this morning. This is my friends front yard. pic.twitter.com/mHJMleKmhPSeptember 27, 2024

A quick look at just a small glimpse of the damage #Helene has caused along Washington Road in Augusta. @WFXGFOX54 pic.twitter.com/oaA2tiaSeuSeptember 27, 2024

As of writing, it's unclear as to whether Augusta National has been damaged, or indeed how much damage has been done to the venue. Reports have emerged claiming that nearly a million people are without power, though, after Hurricane Helene came through the area.

Back at the 2023 Masters, play was suspended after three trees near the par 3 16th fell in extremely scary circumstances. During the second round, the wind and rain picked up heavily and, after the trees fell, play was suspended for the day.

Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead, Atlanta #HurricaneHelene pic.twitter.com/3uMCljYdfESeptember 27, 2024

Just 150 miles down the road from Augusta National is Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta and, as you can tell from the video above, the effects of the weather were to clear to see, with the majority of the course under water.