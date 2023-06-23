'Waiting Every Single Shot' - Lorenzo-Vera Tweets Mid-Round About Slow Play

Players complaining about slow play is not a new thing, but Mike Lorenzo-Vera tweeting about it while still out on the golf course may be a first for the DP World Tour.

Lorenzo-Vera is in Germany playing in the BMW International Open and while having a poor second round he voiced his frustration at the pace of play.

The Frenchman obviously had his phone on him and while having yet another wait to play a shot he took to social media.

“3h12 minutes for 11 holes,” Lorenzo-Vera tweeted.

“I’m 10 over. I should be running to catch the group in front. Hell no !!! We are waiting every single shot!!!!!”

The 38-year-old had a double and triple bogey on a troubled front nine that also included three further bogeys and just one birdie.

So perhaps Lorenzo-Vera was already frustrated with his performance on the course, but having to wait around as play meandered along seemed to be the final straw.

Slow play has long been one of the hot topics in professional golf on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and is often the main gripe with both players and viewers on TV.

Being right down at the bottom of the leaderboard will have had Lorenzo-Vera already in a bad mood so his outburst is understandable, yet still not an everyday occurrence for a player to live tweet from the golf course.

It's an astonishing thing for a player to do in the middle of a DP World Tour event, and will likely bring the usual headlines for organisers to answer about the pace of proceedings.