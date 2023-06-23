'Waiting Every Single Shot' - Lorenzo-Vera Tweets Mid-Round About Slow Play
Mike Lorenzo-Vera tweeted about slow play at the BMW International Open while still out on the course in the middle of his round
Players complaining about slow play is not a new thing, but Mike Lorenzo-Vera tweeting about it while still out on the golf course may be a first for the DP World Tour.
Lorenzo-Vera is in Germany playing in the BMW International Open and while having a poor second round he voiced his frustration at the pace of play.
The Frenchman obviously had his phone on him and while having yet another wait to play a shot he took to social media.
“3h12 minutes for 11 holes,” Lorenzo-Vera tweeted.
“I’m 10 over. I should be running to catch the group in front. Hell no !!! We are waiting every single shot!!!!!”
The 38-year-old had a double and triple bogey on a troubled front nine that also included three further bogeys and just one birdie.
So perhaps Lorenzo-Vera was already frustrated with his performance on the course, but having to wait around as play meandered along seemed to be the final straw.
3h12 minutes for 11 holes.I’m 10 over. I should be running to catch the group in front. Hell no !!! We are waiting every single shot !!!!!June 23, 2023
Slow play has long been one of the hot topics in professional golf on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and is often the main gripe with both players and viewers on TV.
Being right down at the bottom of the leaderboard will have had Lorenzo-Vera already in a bad mood so his outburst is understandable, yet still not an everyday occurrence for a player to live tweet from the golf course.
It's an astonishing thing for a player to do in the middle of a DP World Tour event, and will likely bring the usual headlines for organisers to answer about the pace of proceedings.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
How Rory McIlroy Overcame Freaky Fridays To Win 2014 Open At Royal Liverpool
We recall how Rory McIlroy collected his second Major and his first Open win in a highly memorable win at Hoylake
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
G4D Players At Ping Open Get Custom Fittings
Competitors were treated to the full custom-fitting experience as Ping continue to help golfers with a disability
By Mark Townsend • Published