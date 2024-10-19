DP World Tour Player Wins Over 170 Pints Of Beer After Making Hole-In-One

We've all seen weird and wonderful prizes being handed out for a hole-in-one. For example, back in 2014, Andy Sullivan won a trip to space after making an ace at the KLM Open.

At the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, it was Ugo Coussaud who picked himself up an interesting prize following an ace at the eighth hole during the first round...

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

So, you may wonder what the prize is? Well, following the hole-in-one, the Frenchman was gifted his body weight in Estrella Damm beer, with Coussaud pictured alongside Sergio Ragel of Estrella Damm after his round had concluded on Thursday.

In a tweet by the beer company, Coussaud received 85 litres of the nectar, which equates to approximately 180 pints, so it's safe to say the 31-year-old will be topped up for a while!

Although many would love the prize, others were divided over it, with one user joking: "Bet he’d rather have a car", whilst another wrote: "What a shame you didn’t get one when Porsche or BMW were sponsoring!"

Coussaud during round one of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the hole-in-one, Coussaud fired a two-under-par round of 70, but a one-over 73 on Friday meant he missed the cut by a single stroke.

Heading into the weekend at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande it's Jorge Campillo who holds the lead at 15-under-par, four shots clear of Daniel Brown, who is sat at 11-under following rounds of 63 and 70.