As Well As $1.8 Million, This Week's Charles Schwab Challenge Champion Also Wins A 1992 Land Rover Defender. Here's Why...

Professional golf tournaments offer an array of weird and wonderful prizes and, at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner will win more than just a trophy and prize money.

Along with the Leonard Trophy and tartan jacket, which is handed out to honor the game's heritage, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner also secures the keys to a one-of-a-kind motor vehicle.

Davis Riley celebrates in a 1975 Schwab Corvette Stingray after his Charles Schwab Challenge victory in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Davis Riley claimed a five shot victory at Colonial Country Club and, in the process, won a 1975 Corvette Stingray.

In 2023, Emiliano Grillo secured a 1973 Ford Bronco, while other cars awarded include a 1979 Ford Firebird, a 1946 Dodge Power Wagon and a 1973 Dodge Challenger.

For 2025, the car that the winner will receive is a rather smart 1992 Schwab Land Rover Defender 110.

The inspiration behind the vehicle is that Schwab launched the Mutual Fund One Source that same year.

The tradition of awarding a car to the winner started when Charles Schwab became the main sponsor of the tournament in 2019.

Held at Colonial Country Club since 1946, it is the longest running non-Major tour event to be held at the same venue. Because of the history of both the tournament and sponsor, Schwab award the winner with an iconic trophy, which in this case is a one-of-a-kind car.

Like the previous vehicles, all have been restored by various companies and, although they may look old on the outside, internally they contain all the modern gadgets you would find in a newer vehicle.

Na celebrates his 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge victory with a 1973 Dodge Challenger (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the Defender, it was restored by Legacy Classic Trucks in Driggs, Idaho, who also restored the Power Wagon in 2022.

Speaking about the car, Winslow Bent of Legacy Classic Trucks stated: "The requirements were that it had to be Schwab blue and have their badging. It also had to have the classic tartan interior and it had to be a 1992.

"I was very excited about this project when it came up... We had to think about (the history of Land Rover) that when we were selecting engines, transmissions, interior. We wanted it look, fundamentally, like a Defender, but have the drivability that was much more approachable.

"I'm incredibly excited to see this at Colonial, with the crowds there and the golf going on. To the person that wins this, I'd say 'enjoy'. This is an experience."