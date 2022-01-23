DP World Tour Player Hits Incredible Backwards Flop Shot In Abu Dhabi

When you think of a backwards flop shot there is one name that instantly springs to mind. That player, is Phil Mickelson. However, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, another name seems to be giving the six-time Major champion a run for his money, with Santiago Tarrio producing a shot that even Mickelson would be proud of!

Stymied in the bunker on the 17th at Yas Links, the Spaniard had no real possible shot on. What happened next though, can only be described as unbelievable, with Tarrio hitting a backwards flop shot that landed on the green and only a few feet from the flag.

Don't believe it? Well watch this incredible video below.

Spaniard @santi_tarrio hit this backward flop-shot during his final round today 🤯#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/TbD7sKNrqyJanuary 23, 2022

The video, which was recorded on a mobile phone and then reposted by the DP World Tour onto their social media pages, has already received attention from a number of players, with Lee Westwood tweeting "That is impressive!!! @santi_tarrio".

Tarrio would go onto shoot a three-over-par round at the tournament, with the reputation of Spanish players and world-class short game remaining firmly intact, thanks to what can only be described as one of the best golf shots I have ever seen.