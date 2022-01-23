DP World Tour Player Hits Incredible Backwards Flop Shot In Abu Dhabi

Have we just seen one of the shots of the year from Santiago Tarrio?

(Image credit: Twitter - @DPWorldTour)
Matt Cradock

By

When you think of a backwards flop shot there is one name that instantly springs to mind. That player, is Phil Mickelson. However, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, another name seems to be giving the six-time Major champion a run for his money, with Santiago Tarrio producing a shot that even Mickelson would be proud of!

Stymied in the bunker on the 17th at Yas Links, the Spaniard had no real possible shot on. What happened next though, can only be described as unbelievable, with Tarrio hitting a backwards flop shot that landed on the green and only a few feet from the flag.

The video, which was recorded on a mobile phone and then reposted by the DP World Tour onto their social media pages, has already received attention from a number of players, with Lee Westwood tweeting "That is impressive!!! @santi_tarrio". 

Tarrio would go onto shoot a three-over-par round at the tournament, with the reputation of Spanish players and world-class short game remaining firmly intact, thanks to what can only be described as one of the best golf shots I have ever seen.

Tarrio has made 14 DP World Tour appearances. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

