DP World Tour Player Endures Horror Weekend After Septuple Bogey 12
Spanish pro Santiago Tarrio had a third round to forget at the Irish Open, when he carded an 89 including a 12 at the 16th
Santiago Tarrio made the cut at the Horizon Irish Open, but any hopes the Spaniard had of success at the K Club evaporated in a disastrous third round which included four successive balls in the water at the 16th.
Tarrio's bid in Ireland got off to a decent enough start with rounds of 70 & 72, but he ended up 90th after shooting an 89 on the third day when he went around in 17 over par.
Tarrio's third round began uneventfully enough when he was level par after four holes, but he was six-over at the turn and then started to unravel badly on the back nine when his nightmare included four shots in a row in the water on the 16th.
Already eight-over-par, including two double bogeys, Tarrio arrived at The K Club’s water-lined par-5 16th, where he managed to drive 287 yards into the fairway and was left with 237 yards. His next shot required a fine approach over water fronting the green to get on in two.
However, the 32-year-old's first attempt only went 210 yards to find the water before he moved forward and dropped from 125 yards. From there, his next shot got wet, with the third and fourth following a similar pattern.
Finally, Tarrio scraped over the water with his 10th shot and got down in two more strokes for a 12 before signing for a 17-over 89 after a par at the last. Tarrio's nightmare has prompted comparisons with the "Tin Cup" film when Roy McAvoy, played by Kevin Costner, put five balls in the water trying to reach the par-5 18th hole in a fictitious version of the US Open and made 12.
Tarrio's woes meant he finished last in the $6million event, with the Spaniard known for previously hitting an incredible backwards flop shot at last year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
