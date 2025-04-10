Nick Dunlap Cards Worst Masters Round In A Decade At Augusta National
The two-time PGA Tour winner had a day to forget at Augusta National, with his 18-over-par 90 the worst round at The Masters since 2015
Augusta National showed its teeth on Thursday, with Nick Dunlap carding an 18-over-par first round of 90.
The round was the first score, at The Masters, in the 90s since Ben Crenshaw's 91 in 2015, with Dunlap rooted to the bottom of the table following a day to forget.
Opening with a bogey, Dunlap went on to make a triple bogey at the fifth, as well as four double bogeys at the 11th, 12th, 16th and 18th.
The 21-year-old, who won twice on the PGA Tour in 2024, also carded bogeys at seven holes, with his 18-over-par 90 just five shots shy of the highest score in Masters history, despite the fact the American didn't make a single three-putt.
According to the stats, that accolade is still held by Charlie Kunkle, who shot 95 in 1956. However, Dunlap's second-nine of 47 is two off the tournament's second-nine mark of 49.
In his last three appearances, Dunlap has missed the cut in all three tournaments. So far, in 2025, he has one top 10 finish, which came at the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January.
Although Dunlap has struggled over the past few months, playing partner Robert MacIntyre had nothing but praise for the two-time PGA Tour winner, stating: "It’s difficult. I’ve played with him a few times this year, and what a great player, what a great guy."
He went on to add "To be honest, as much as his golf was -- he was struggling out there today, his attitude was solid. He didn’t get in the way. He didn’t lay off anything that was going to affect his two other playing partners because we’ve got a job to do. I feel for him today, but he’ll come back."
