DP World Tour Launches Free Streaming Golf Channel
The European Tour has partnered with C15 Studio to launch a 24/7 golf channel which is initially available only to fans in North America and the UK
The DP World Tour has launched a free streaming TV channel for fans in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The Wentworth-based tour has partnered with C15 Studio to create a 24/7 ad-supported channel which will broadcast a variety of programs all year round, specifically offering live featured group coverage at several Rolex Series events this season.
Officially launched on February 5 and titled 'The DP World Tour channel,' it is available across the UK and North America on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream and Samsung TV Plus.
Richard Bunn, Chief Revenue and Content Officer at the DP World Tour, said: "Innovation is in our DNA and we are always looking at new ways to showcase golf’s global Tour to our fans.
"Viewership of sports content on FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) platforms has grown significantly over the past 12 months and now feels like the right time to augment our agreements with established broadcast networks in the UK and North America with a new FAST option that can give fans extra convenience and choice.”
As well as the newly-released DP World Tour channel, C15 Studio has helped to create a handful of other FAST sport channels such as the F1 Channel and ONE Championship TV (MMA).
Joe Nilsson, CEO & Co-founder of C15 Studio, said: “Our partnership to create the DP World Tour channel embodies all the attributes we seek in a new network: a passionate audience of sports fans, globally recognized athletes and brands, exceptional programming and live coverage, as well as strong relationships with premium sponsors and advertisers.
"We are excited to collaborate with the Tour to broadcast their world-class tournaments to viewers across North America and the United Kingdom."
The DP World Tour's recent media announcement comes off the back of LIV confirming a fresh streaming TV deal with ITVX earlier this week after a new broadcast agreement with Fox Sports in January.
Not to be left out, the PGA Tour - which launched its own FAST channel back in 2023 - unveiled PGA Tour Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at the start of this year, a state-of-the-art, 165,000-square-foot production space which the US circuit hopes will enable it to enhance the content on offer moving forward.
Discussing the new studios, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "PGA Tour Studios is a landmark step in golf media, signaling a tangible investment to more deeply connect with our fans through energetic, compelling content that brings them further inside the ropes and closer to their favorite stars.
“Every new technology and forward-thinking innovation we introduce is about serving our fans and meeting them where they are, and the creative capabilities of PGA Tour Studios will help us further that mission while showcasing the beauty of our sport.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
