'Don't Watch YouTube' - Tiger's Top Advice To Amateurs Is To Get Out On The Range

Tiger Woods was once the ultimate on-point trendsetter in golf, but it's sometimes easy to forget that he's also a traditionalist and is by no means a fan of some of the modern aspects of the game - including YouTube tuition.

The 15-time Major champion is getting back out there following his latest surgery and made an appearance at Liberty National recently in front of an excited audience of fans.

Woods was only chipping and putting, but although his golf game may be rusty his one-liner game remains as sharp as ever, with a razor-like response to the question of his top tip for amateurs.

Without even looking up from his putting stroke, Woods replied: "Don't watch f****** YouTube."

Later adding "Just go hit balls" as being more old school Woods feels the best way to improve your golf game is to get out there and work on it - doing 'the grind' that he's always referred to himself.

Getting in 'the reps' - another one of Woods' famous phrases - is what he feels is more important than picking up online tips for your golf game, in what these days is a huge part of the industry.

People lead busy lives and free time is short these days, and the modern way is to use your mobile devices to try and pick up hints and tips to try and take out on the course when you get the chance.

For 47-year-old Woods, though, he's still of the opinion that only getting out there and working on your golf game in the flesh will lead to improvement - something which he speaks from extreme experience.

Tiger Woods on the driving range at Liberty National (Image credit: X @EastsideGolf)

Woods was speaking at the Nexus Cup where he took part in a range clinic alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris - with the great man in great form when chirping at both of the younger men involved.

Repeatedly interrupting Fowler's attempts at giving out some advice, Woods seems to be in good spirits at the start of yet another comeback from injury.

Woods had ankle surgery back in the spring and although he was not hitting full shots at Liberty National, just getting back out onto the circuit with a club in his hands is a positive sign of his progress.