'Don't Watch YouTube' - Tiger's Top Advice To Amateurs Is To Get Out On The Range
Tiger Woods joked that his top tip for amateur golfers was "don't watch YouTube" and to get out on the range in order to improve their game
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods was once the ultimate on-point trendsetter in golf, but it's sometimes easy to forget that he's also a traditionalist and is by no means a fan of some of the modern aspects of the game - including YouTube tuition.
The 15-time Major champion is getting back out there following his latest surgery and made an appearance at Liberty National recently in front of an excited audience of fans.
Woods was only chipping and putting, but although his golf game may be rusty his one-liner game remains as sharp as ever, with a razor-like response to the question of his top tip for amateurs.
Without even looking up from his putting stroke, Woods replied: "Don't watch f****** YouTube."
Later adding "Just go hit balls" as being more old school Woods feels the best way to improve your golf game is to get out there and work on it - doing 'the grind' that he's always referred to himself.
Getting in 'the reps' - another one of Woods' famous phrases - is what he feels is more important than picking up online tips for your golf game, in what these days is a huge part of the industry.
People lead busy lives and free time is short these days, and the modern way is to use your mobile devices to try and pick up hints and tips to try and take out on the course when you get the chance.
For 47-year-old Woods, though, he's still of the opinion that only getting out there and working on your golf game in the flesh will lead to improvement - something which he speaks from extreme experience.
Woods was speaking at the Nexus Cup where he took part in a range clinic alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris - with the great man in great form when chirping at both of the younger men involved.
Repeatedly interrupting Fowler's attempts at giving out some advice, Woods seems to be in good spirits at the start of yet another comeback from injury.
Woods had ankle surgery back in the spring and although he was not hitting full shots at Liberty National, just getting back out onto the circuit with a club in his hands is a positive sign of his progress.
A post shared by Eastside Golf (@eastsidegolf)
A photo posted by on
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Popert Seals Hat-Trick Of G4D Titles With Successful Defence At Wentworth
Kipp Popert won a third tournament in a row with a five-shot victory at the G4D @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
By Paul Higham Published
-
Max Homa's Golf Shoes And Clothing Are Now Up To 50% Off In The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale
Looking to pick up premium golf apparel and footwear with up to 50% off? The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect place to start!
By Matt Cradock Published