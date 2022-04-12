$390K And A Pair Of Crystal Highball Glasses - And That Was For 10th! Masters Final Results Announced

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The complete list of Masters results has been released and it details exactly what each player won for their performances at Augusta National. It won’t come as a surprise to learn that the best performers at Augusta National earned some serious money, but some prizes were on the slightly more unusual side.

Scottie Scheffler secured a cool $2.7m for his first Green Jacket, but he also won a sterling silver Masters replica trophy and a gold medal. The American’s suitcase would have been bulging further with the addition of a crystal vase for carding the day’s low score of 67 on day two, which Justin Thomas matched, earning him a crystal vase too. Other players handed a crystal vase for their day’s low scores were Rory McIlroy for his incredible final round of 64, Cameron Smith for his third round of 68 and Sungjae Im for his 67 in the first round.

As well as his vase and prize money of $1.62m, McIlroy also won a sterling silver salver and a silver medal for finishing runner-up. He was also one of 16 winners of a pair of crystal highball drinking glasses. McIlroy secured the glasses for his final round eagle on the 13th. Others to win an identical prize for their eagles included Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Charl Schwartzel – who also won $390,000 in prize money despite only tying for 10th. Meanwhile, the only player to hit a hole-in-one this year, Stewart Cink, earned a crystal bowl for the achievement.

One prize that wasn’t awarded this year is the Silver Cup, which is won by the lowest scoring amateur to make the cut. Unfortunately, none of the six amateurs who played this year made it past the second day, so they missed out.

You can see a complete list of the prize money – and prizes – won by each player below.