$390K And A Pair Of Crystal Highball Glasses - And That Was For 10th! Masters Final Results Announced
Details of the prizes awarded to players at the Masters have been released
The complete list of Masters results has been released and it details exactly what each player won for their performances at Augusta National. It won’t come as a surprise to learn that the best performers at Augusta National earned some serious money, but some prizes were on the slightly more unusual side.
Scottie Scheffler secured a cool $2.7m for his first Green Jacket, but he also won a sterling silver Masters replica trophy and a gold medal. The American’s suitcase would have been bulging further with the addition of a crystal vase for carding the day’s low score of 67 on day two, which Justin Thomas matched, earning him a crystal vase too. Other players handed a crystal vase for their day’s low scores were Rory McIlroy for his incredible final round of 64, Cameron Smith for his third round of 68 and Sungjae Im for his 67 in the first round.
As well as his vase and prize money of $1.62m, McIlroy also won a sterling silver salver and a silver medal for finishing runner-up. He was also one of 16 winners of a pair of crystal highball drinking glasses. McIlroy secured the glasses for his final round eagle on the 13th. Others to win an identical prize for their eagles included Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Charl Schwartzel – who also won $390,000 in prize money despite only tying for 10th. Meanwhile, the only player to hit a hole-in-one this year, Stewart Cink, earned a crystal bowl for the achievement.
One prize that wasn’t awarded this year is the Silver Cup, which is won by the lowest scoring amateur to make the cut. Unfortunately, none of the six amateurs who played this year made it past the second day, so they missed out.
You can see a complete list of the prize money – and prizes – won by each player below.
|Position
|Player
|Prize Money
|Other Prizes
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$2,700,000
|Sterling Silver Replica Masters Trophy, Gold Medal, Crystal Vase
|2
|Rory Mcilroy
|$1,620,000
|Sterling Silver Salver, Silver Medal, Crystal Vase,Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T3
|Shane Lowry
|$870,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T3
|Cameron Smith
|$870,000
|Crystal Vase
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|$600,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T6
|Corey Conners
|$521,250
|T6
|Will Zaltoris
|$521,250
|T8
|SungJae Im
|$450,000
|Crystal Vase, Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T8
|Justin Thomas
|$450,000
|Crystal Vase
|T10
|Cameron Champ
|$390,000
|T10
|Charl Schwartzel
|$390,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T12
|Dustin Johnson
|$330,000
|T12
|Danny Willett
|$330,000
|T14
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|$225,333
|T14
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$225,333
|T14
|Talor Gooch
|$225,333
|T14
|Harry Higgs
|$225,333
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T14
|Jason Kokrak
|$225,333
|T14
|Min Woo:Lee
|$225,333
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$225,333
|T14
|Kevin Na
|$225,333
|T14
|Lee Westwood
|$225,333
|T23
|Sergio Garcia
|$138,000
|T23
|Robert MacIntyre
|$138,000
|T23
|JJ Spaun
|$138,000
|T23
|Harold Varner III
|$138,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T27
|Viktor Hovland
|$111,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T27
|Seamus Power
|$111,000
|T27
|Jon Rahm
|$111,000
|T30
|Lucas Glover
|$93,150
|T30
|Russell Henley
|$93,150
|T30
|Marc Leishman
|$93,150
|T30
|Sepp Straka
|$93,150
|T30
|Hudson Swafford
|$93,150
|T35
|Tony Finau
|$75,563
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T35
|Joaquin Niemann
|$75,563
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T35
|Patrick Reed
|$75,563
|T35
|Webb Simpson
|$75,563
|T39
|Patrick Cantlay
|$63,000
|T39
|Tom Hoge
|$63,000
|T39
|Si Woo Kim
|$63,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T39
|Bubba Watson
|$63,000
|43
|Billy Horschel
|$55,500
|T44
|Christian Bezuidenhout
|$51,000
|T44
|Kevin Kisner
|$51,000
|46
|Cameron Davis
|$46,500
|47
|Tiger Woods
|$43,500
|T48
|Max Homa
|$40,050
|T48
|Adam Scott
|$40,050
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|T50
|Daniel Berger
|$37,350
|T50
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$37,350
|52
|Tyler Hatton
|$36,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|CUT
|Sam Burns
|$10,000
|CUT
|Brian Harman
|$10,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|CUT
|Padraig Harrington
|$10,000
|CUT
|Zach Johnson
|$10,000
|CUT
|Takumi Kanaya
|$10,000
|CUT
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|$10,000
|CUT
|Lucas Herbert
|$10,000
|CUT
|Brooks Koepka
|$10,000
|CUT
|Ryan Palmer
|$10,000
|CUT
|Jordan Spieth
|$10,000
|CUT
|Mike Weir
|$10,000
|CUT
|Abraham Ancer
|$10,000
|CUT
|Stewark Cink
|$10,000
|Crystal Bowl
|CUT
|Austin Greaser (A)
|$0.00
|CUT
|Keita Nakajima (A)
|$0.00
|CUT
|Xander Schauffle
|$10,000
|CUT
|Bernhard Langer
|$10,000
|CUT
|Luke List
|$10,000
|CUT
|Guido Migliozzi
|$10,000
|CUT
|Francesco Molinari
|$10,000
|CUT
|Justin Rose
|$10,000
|CUT
|Erik van Rooyen
|$10,000
|CUT
|Gary Woodland
|$10,000
|Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
|CUT
|Fred Couples
|$10,000
|CUT
|Cameron Young
|$10,000
|CUT
|Garrick Higgo
|$10,000
|CUT
|Aaron Jarvis (A)
|$0.00
|CUT
|Larry Mize
|$10,000
|CUT
|James Piot (A)
|$0.00
|CUT
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$10,000
|CUT
|Sandy Lyle
|$10,000
|CUT
|Vijay Singh
|$10,000
|CUT
|Thomas Pieters
|$10,000
|CUT
|Matthew Wolff
|$10,000
|CUT
|Stewart Hagestad (A)
|$0.00
|CUT
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|$10,000
|CUT
|Laird Shepherd (A)
|$0.00
|WITHDRAWAL
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$10,000
|WITHDRAWAL
|Paul Casey
|$10,000
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
