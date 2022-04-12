$390K And A Pair Of Crystal Highball Glasses - And That Was For 10th! Masters Final Results Announced

The complete list of Masters results has been released and it details exactly what each player won for their performances at Augusta National. It won’t come as a surprise to learn that the best performers at Augusta National earned some serious money, but some prizes were on the slightly more unusual side.

Scottie Scheffler secured a cool $2.7m for his first Green Jacket, but he also won a sterling silver Masters replica trophy and a gold medal. The American’s suitcase would have been bulging further with the addition of a crystal vase for carding the day’s low score of 67 on day two, which Justin Thomas matched, earning him a crystal vase too. Other players handed a crystal vase for their day’s low scores were Rory McIlroy for his incredible final round of 64, Cameron Smith for his third round of 68 and Sungjae Im for his 67 in the first round.

As well as his vase and prize money of $1.62m, McIlroy also won a sterling silver salver and a silver medal for finishing runner-up. He was also one of 16 winners of a pair of crystal highball drinking glasses. McIlroy secured the glasses for his final round eagle on the 13th. Others to win an identical prize for their eagles included Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im and Charl Schwartzel – who also won $390,000 in prize money despite only tying for 10th. Meanwhile, the only player to hit a hole-in-one this year, Stewart Cink, earned a crystal bowl for the achievement.

One prize that wasn’t awarded this year is the Silver Cup, which is won by the lowest scoring amateur to make the cut. Unfortunately, none of the six amateurs who played this year made it past the second day, so they missed out.

You can see a complete list of the prize money – and prizes – won by each player below.

 

 

PositionPlayerPrize MoneyOther Prizes
1Scottie Scheffler$2,700,000Sterling Silver Replica Masters Trophy, Gold Medal, Crystal Vase
2Rory Mcilroy$1,620,000Sterling Silver Salver, Silver Medal, Crystal Vase,Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T3Shane Lowry$870,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T3Cameron Smith$870,000Crystal Vase
5Collin Morikawa$600,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T6Corey Conners$521,250
T6Will Zaltoris$521,250
T8SungJae Im$450,000Crystal Vase, Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T8Justin Thomas$450,000Crystal Vase
T10Cameron Champ$390,000
T10Charl Schwartzel$390,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T12Dustin Johnson$330,000
T12Danny Willett$330,000
T14Matthew Fitzpatrick$225,333
T14Tommy Fleetwood$225,333
T14Talor Gooch$225,333
T14Harry Higgs$225,333Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T14Jason Kokrak$225,333
T14Min Woo:Lee$225,333Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T14Hideki Matsuyama$225,333
T14Kevin Na$225,333
T14Lee Westwood$225,333
T23Sergio Garcia$138,000
T23Robert MacIntyre$138,000
T23JJ Spaun$138,000
T23Harold Varner III$138,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T27Viktor Hovland$111,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T27Seamus Power$111,000
T27Jon Rahm$111,000
T30Lucas Glover$93,150
T30Russell Henley$93,150
T30Marc Leishman$93,150
T30Sepp Straka$93,150
T30Hudson Swafford$93,150
T35Tony Finau$75,563Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T35Joaquin Niemann$75,563Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T35Patrick Reed$75,563
T35Webb Simpson$75,563
T39Patrick Cantlay$63,000
T39Tom Hoge$63,000
T39Si Woo Kim$63,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T39Bubba Watson$63,000
43Billy Horschel$55,500
T44Christian Bezuidenhout$51,000
T44Kevin Kisner$51,000
46Cameron Davis$46,500
47Tiger Woods$43,500
T48Max Homa$40,050
T48Adam Scott$40,050Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
T50Daniel Berger$37,350
T50Mackenzie Hughes$37,350
52Tyler Hatton$36,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
CUTSam Burns$10,000
CUTBrian Harman$10,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
CUTPadraig Harrington$10,000
CUTZach Johnson$10,000
CUTTakumi Kanaya$10,000
CUTKyoung-Hoon Lee$10,000
CUTLucas Herbert$10,000
CUTBrooks Koepka$10,000
CUTRyan Palmer$10,000
CUTJordan Spieth$10,000
CUTMike Weir$10,000
CUTAbraham Ancer$10,000
CUTStewark Cink$10,000Crystal Bowl
CUTAustin Greaser (A)$0.00
CUTKeita Nakajima (A)$0.00
CUTXander Schauffle$10,000
CUTBernhard Langer$10,000
CUTLuke List$10,000
CUTGuido Migliozzi$10,000
CUTFrancesco Molinari$10,000
CUTJustin Rose$10,000
CUTErik van Rooyen$10,000
CUTGary Woodland$10,000Pair of Crystal Highball Glasses
CUTFred Couples$10,000
CUTCameron Young$10,000
CUTGarrick Higgo$10,000
CUTAaron Jarvis (A)$0.00
CUTLarry Mize$10,000
CUTJames Piot (A)$0.00
CUTBryson DeChambeau$10,000
CUTSandy Lyle$10,000
CUTVijay Singh$10,000
CUTThomas Pieters$10,000
CUTMatthew Wolff$10,000
CUTStewart Hagestad (A)$0.00
CUTJose Maria Olazabal$10,000
CUTLaird Shepherd (A)$0.00
WITHDRAWALLouis Oosthuizen$10,000
WITHDRAWALPaul Casey$10,000
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

