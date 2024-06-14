Do Pros Watch The Golf On TV Before They Play? McIlroy And DeChambeau Have Very Contrasting Views

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have very different philosophies when it comes to what they do with their time in between rounds.

Both players are near the top of the leaderboard after their second rounds of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, with McIlroy at three-under while DeChambeau is a shot ahead at four-under.

After shooting an impressive five-under in his first round yesterday, McIlroy said he doesn’t like watching tournament coverage on TV before playing.

He reiterated that view today after a more difficult second round, where he battled to three bogeys and just one birdie in a two-over 72.

“I don't like seeing where other guys are hitting it,” McIlroy explained. “I particularly don't like when I can watch people hit putts on greens because then, whenever I have a similar putt on the golf course, I'm going off the memory of what I think I saw on TV instead of seeing it with my own eyes.

“I'd rather just not have that option at all. But yeah, I mean, this afternoon I'll probably tune in a little bit and watch. But yeah, before I go out to play, I've learned the hard way at times that I don't need to be watching on the TV.”

DeChambeau, known for his scientific approach to the game, had a differing view about following the tournament on TV.

Asked about his plans for the rest of the day after his one-under second round, the 30-year-old American said he was “going to sit my butt on the couch and watch havoc on TV”.

“This golf course is not going to be easy this afternoon. Hopefully I can see a little bit of how it’s going to play tomorrow. I’m going to try and get some insight into that.

“But get some treatment on my body, go work out a little bit, work on my game for just a little bit, but get back and relax. I need to relax. I’ve had a long couple weeks and need to give myself some energy for the weekend.”

He was even of a completely different view than McIlroy when it came to watching morning coverage before playing.

“I love it. It’s good insight, great information, see how things are playing, where not to be, where to be."

It remains to be seen which approach will prove most fruitful, with both McIlroy and DeChambeau in contention going into the weekend.