'Definitely Disappointing' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To PGA Championship Near-Miss
The 2020 US Open champion shot a final round 64 to finish just one stroke shy of Xander Schauffele at Valhalla
Bryson DeChambeau admits it was disappointing not to win his second Major title after matching the previous record score-to-par in a Major at Valhalla.
The LIV Golfer shot a stunning final round of 64 (-7) at the PGA Championship, which included a birdie at his final hole, to come up one stroke shy of Xander Schauffele's new record 21-under-par total.
It marks the second successive Major that DeChambeau has put in a strong performance after his T6 at The Masters last month. In reacting to his near-miss, the 2020 US Open champion described Schauffele as "well deserving" of a Major and admitted that he impressed himself with some of his play.
"Definitely disappointing, but one that gives me a lot of momentum for the rest of the Majors. I said today it was closing time, but it will be closing time hopefully, hopefully over the next couple Majors," DeChambeau said.
Having began the day two strokes off the lead, his seven-under score got him to 20-under to force the pressure on Schauffele to shoot a low number. The American duly did that, with DeChambeau revealing that he thought his eventual score would have got the victory before the round.
"Yeah, I certain seriously thought 18 [under-par] was going to do it," he said.
"Then when I saw what Xander was doing, it's like, man, he's playing some unbelievable golf. Viktor was right there. I mean, he was beating me for quite awhile, and I was hitting it all over the place. But, yeah, I mean, it was an impressive, impressive round of golf by all three of us. I don't know what else to say. It was just difficult.
"I gave it my all. I put as much effort as I possibly could into it and I knew that my B game would be enough. It's just clearly somebody played incredibly well. Xander's well deserving of a Major championship and, yeah, emptying the tank, I certainly love to do that and give the fans everything I can.
"I shocked myself a couple times, yeah. Putted fantastic. I don't feel like I missed one big-moment putt out there. There's obviously a couple misses, but every time I needed to get up-and-down I got up-and-down, and every time I needed to make a 6-, 7-footer I did.
"So definitely surprised myself, impressed myself and I know I can do it again, it's just going to take some time. Got to figure some stuff out."
