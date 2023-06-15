Matthieu Pavon Makes Hole-In-One At US Open
Despite play only being a few hours old, Matthieu Pavon produced the first hole-in-one of the 123rd US Open
Early on Thursday morning, the US Open got underway with many big names starting their campaigns for a potential Major championship. With the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas getting underway, attention was soon on Matthieu Pavon, with the Frenchman making an ace at the par 3 15th!
Playing in his third US Open, it was a stunning ace to behold, with Pavon's ball pitching past the pin and spinning back into the centre of the cup for the first ace in the tournament since Will Zalatoris' at Winged Foot GC in 2020.
💥 ACE ON 15 💥@matthieupavon #USOpen pic.twitter.com/A3LrX0OGrGJune 15, 2023
Obviously, with this being a Major, you would have thought the 30-year-old's reaction would be quite animated but, you would be wrong, with Pavon raising his arms aloft before high-fiving his playing partners in quite a muted fashion.
Either way, it was a stunning shot at the short par 3 15th, with the ace moving the Frenchman from two-over-par to Level as his round began to come to a close. What's more, after a number of close calls at the hole, it was seemingly bound to happen at some point today.
A lot has been made of the par 3s coming into the week of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, particularly the seventh and 11th which, if they play their full distance in tournament play, would be the third and fourth longest holes in the tournament's history.
Along with the lengthy par 3s there is also the 15th hole itself, which could become the shortest par 3 in US Open history if the flag is at the front. On the opening day, it is playing at around 125-yards but, if the front pin is in play, it could play as short as 78-yards!
With plenty of drama still ahead of us in LA, will we see more aces? Well, time will tell but, in Pavon's case, he can put himself in the history books, with the Frenchman making the 49th hole-in-one in the tournament's history.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
What Is The Barranca At Los Angeles Country Club?
The word barranca is set to become part of golf fans' lexicon at this year's US Open
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Fowler Considering US Open Lay-Up On Shortest Par 3 In Major History
Rickie Fowler says laying up is an option on the shortest par 3 in Major history if the 15th at the US Open uses the front pin just 78 yards away
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'I Could Have Shot 59' - Max Homa On LA Country Club Course Record 61
Max Homa holds the course record at Los Angeles Country Club - but his memory "bothers" him
By Michael Weston • Published
-
US Open Cut Explained: How Many Golfers Make It Through To The Weekend
The pressure's on to make the cut, but how many golfers make it through to the weekend at the US Open?
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
US Open Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates From Los Angeles Country Club - Fowler Leads With Stars Chasing
Matthew Fitzpatrick starts his defense of the US Open that he won in 2022 - Scottie Scheffler is one of the early starters
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
How Many US Opens Has Tiger Woods Won?
Tiger Woods has won most tournaments several times over - and that includes his national open
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Tour Pro Makes Hole-In-One And Albatross In LPGA Practice
LPGA Tour pro Amy Olson, who qualified for the US Open while six months pregnant, made the ace and 'double eagle' ahead of the Meijer LPGA Classic
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Which Golfer Holds The Record For The Most Cuts At Men's Majors?
From Tiger Woods to Jack Nicklaus, there have been plenty of incredible golfers over the past few decades, but who's made the most cuts?
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Charlie Woods Spotted Playing Practice Round At Riviera
Tiger Woods' son Charlie was seen practising in LA - and his swing is looking pretty good
By Michael Weston • Published
-
World No.2 Nelly Korda To Headline Aramco Team Series London
The world number two will make her fourth appearance in the event at Centurion Club
By Ben Fleming • Published