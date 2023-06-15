DeChambeau Reveals Which PGA Tour Events He'd 'Love' To Return To Play

Although still just speculation and hypothetical, Bryson DeChambeau has listed the events he’d love to get back to playing on the PGA Tour if he’s allowed to following the deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) aimed at bringing golf back together.

DeChambeau thinks that LIV Golf will remain in some form, but in the announcement of the PGA Tour’s deal with PIF Jay Monahan talked about the mechanism that would be put in place for players to return to the Tour.

And 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau admitted “it’ll be good to be back out there” if he is allowed to return to the PGA Tour at some stage – especially for a few of his favourite events if not a full schedule.

“I don’t think (LIV Golf) will go away,” DeChambeau told Golf Digest's Evin Priest, adding it was “highly speculative” to suggest LIV golfers could return to the PGA Tour.

If they are though, DeChambeau says: “I would love to play the heritage events. Travelers has always been a great event, the RBC heritage, the Arnold Palmer, Mr. Nicklaus’ event (the Memorial Tournament), Riviera and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Probably won't be too many, but it’ll be good to be back out there.”

The 29-year-old backed up Dustin Johnson’s comments about the 2024 LIV Golf schedule going ahead – according to PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who will act as chairman of the new joint golfing entity.

With a lot of talk about what role LIV will now play in golf, DeChambeau added that Al-Rumayyan still had big “global” plans for the team event.

“That is what was talked about,” he said. “Those are private conversations and I don't know exactly what (Al-Rumayyan’s) future plans are, because he was right about to go on CNBC, but he had a couple other cool ideas that I think could be interesting for the game of golf. We'll see if it all happens because you’ve still got to dial in the details.

“I don't want to speak for him. But he did tell me something that could be a big global event that could be really cool.”

Away from the continued LIV Golf conversation, DeChambeau feels his game is in decent shape as he looks to captured a second US Open title this week.