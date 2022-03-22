DeChambeau ‘Not Even Close’ To Being ‘Fully At It’ Before The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau has said he's still recovering following two months away from competitive action with hand and hip injuries.

The American is competing in this week’s WGC-Match Play – his first tournament since withdrawing from the Saudi International in February as he continues his recovery from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip. He played down suggestions that his injury troubles are a result of his intense training regime. Speaking to The Golf Channel, he said: “People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard. But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is.”

DeChambeau, who also didn't rule out needing surgery on his injured hand at some point, is stepping up his plans to get as close to full fitness as he can for The Masters in two weeks. He took part in a practice round - his first of any kind since February - on Tuesday, and also intends to play next week’s Valero Texas Open. Nevertheless, he is realistic about his chances of reaching top gear in the final tournament before the first Major of the year. He explained: “Am I going fully at it? No. Not even close. I won’t be able to go at it until probably Augusta time.”

DeChambeau is known for his enormous drives and even claimed in 2020 that the par 72 Augusta National plays more like a 67 for him. He said: “I’m looking at it as a par 67 for me because I can reach all the par fives in two, no problem. If the conditions stay the way there are, that’s what I feel like par is for me.”

It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old can get anywhere near that level in time for this year’s tournament. Still, he appears to be setting his expectations lower at this week’s event at Austin Country Club, simply saying: “No expectations. A great week is being here.”