Gareth Bale Joins Forces With Steph Curry To Become Ambassador For New European Junior Golf Tour

Former professional footballer Gareth Bale has linked up with NBA star Steph Curry to become an ambassador for the American's 'Underrated Golf' as it expands to Europe this summer.

Bale, who retired after captaining Wales at the 2022 World Cup, was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid but has become equally known for his love of golf.

The 34-year-old's obsession with the game even became a sore point as Madrid fans mocked his priorities prompting an infamous banner saying: 'Wales, Golf, Madrid - in that order', which Bale posed in front of on international duty.

Since his retirement, Bale has stepped up his involvement with the sport, appearing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Ryder Cup All-Star match last year and the Welshman has taken his next step in an exciting partnership with four-time NBA Champion Curry.

Curry, who was photographed courtside alongside Bale earlier in the month, founded the Underrated Golf Tour in 2022 to provide free events for junior golfers in America and boost participation from more diverse communities.

Now, the 36-year-old is expanding the Tour to Europe, with Bale joining former Ladies European Tour player and Sky Sports presenter Henni Koyack as an ambassador.

The first tournament will take place at Walton Heath - the host course for last year's AIG Women's Open - with 96 players from all over Europe travelling to the outskirts of London to compete in the 36-hole two-day event.

“It’s an honor to join Stephen Curry and his Underrated Golf European Tour as ambassador as they expand their presence internationally this year,” Bale said.

“I’ve admired the work the tour has done in the U.S. to grow the game of golf, a sport I love and believe in the vast opportunities it provides.

“My role as an ambassador allows me to fuse my enthusiasm for the sport with my passion for creating multi-faced sports opportunities for youth within Wales, and I look forward to seeing the young athletes’ skills when they step out on the greens at Walton Heath this May.”