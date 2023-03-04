Danielle Kang Introduces One Of A Kind Scotty Cameron Putter At LPGA Tour Event
Kang stated it took Scotty Cameron days to make the putter, with the 'DK Special' a one of a kind model
Scotty Cameron produce some of the best putters that money can buy, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler using the iconic brand out on the professional circuit.
Putting is the most personal aspect of the golf game and, in Danielle Kang's case, that couldn't be more correct, with the Major winner sporting a one-of-one Scotty Cameron putter, named the “DK Special”, that took days to create!
Certainly you won't find this model on the best Scotty Cameron putters list as, according to Kang, "it took days" for the specific moulds to be created for the six-time LPGA Tour winner.
“It was really cool,” Kang stated, “because I had an idea, then Mr Scotty Cameron sketched it out, and then all of a sudden my thoughts became real. He moulded them, and then we spent hours, and I think it took days for him to make these moulds."
Holing just 25 putts during her second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Kang sits a handful of shots back of the lead going into the final round at Singapore. Speaking about her putter, the American added: “I was with him (Scotty Cameron) for seven hours straight, grinding them, making it, buffering, lie lofting. It was incredible for me to watch. I absolutely love that putter.”
A post shared by Danielle Kang (@daniellekang)
A photo posted by on
Having not claimed an LPGA Tour title since the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it has been a turbulent year for Kang, who was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine prior to the Women's US Open.
Returning to action at the tail-end of August, Kang has produced a number of good results and, thanks to carding rounds of 71, 63 & 72, the American sits in contention at Sentosa Golf Club. One of the main reasons is due to the new putter, which is stamped the “DK Special”. Going into the final day, Kang has a simple message for the putting manufacturer, with the 30-year-old stating: “My putter has been really hot for a while, so thank you, Mr Scotty. It's working.”
