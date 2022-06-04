Danielle Kang Reveals Spinal Tumour During US Women's Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Friday, Danielle Kang (opens in new tab) fought bravely and resiliently as she made the cut on the three-over-mark at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. However, it is her battle off the course where the 29-year-old's mind is perhaps at, with Kang revealing that she has recently been diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

Currently, Kang sits just outside the World's top 10, with the American withdrawing from two tournaments earlier this season with back pain. Originally, she hadn't planned on sharing much about the circumstances, however, she addressed the situation when word "got out."

Kang in action at the 2022 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the US Women's Open (opens in new tab), Kang stated that: "I'm actually doing everything I can. I've done -- I don't know how to answer these things right now. I don't have all the answers.

"I've been working with Dr. Mohair (phonetic) and he has been really great, and my physio, Heather Lyndon, has gone above and beyond. Same thing with my physio Aaron Bond (phonetic) out here. They're just keeping me together.

"I think my focus right now -- my goal is to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. For the last seven, eight weeks I've done everything I can to get here. After this week I will focus on addressing the issue and then trying to figure it out from there."

Kang went on to add: "Right now, it's not as simple as blaming the tumour to be the problem. It's not just that I have an issue with my back, there is more to it. The scary part is that, I understand, and I didn't want to publicise it, but I know it got out. There's more to it. I just don't want to really discuss the details of what's going on in my back."

Kang's last win came at the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the timescale is unclear, Kang has enjoyed a successful period on the course in 2022, with the American securing four top 10 finishes in her first four events of the year, including a victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. (opens in new tab)

However, Kang recently stated: "I've played so bad for the past couple of months. I haven't touched a club or practised for a long time." As of writing, the 29-year-old sits in a tie for 59th at the US Women's Open, with a third round 73 putting the American at five-over-par for the tournament.