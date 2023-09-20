Danielle Kang 'Beyond Grateful' After Clubs Finally Arrive At Solheim Cup
Danielle Kang was finally reunited with her golf clubs just ahead of the start of the Solheim Cup after they got lost in transit
A relieved Danielle Kang said she was "beyond grateful" to captain Stacy Lewis and her staff for managing to get her lost golf clubs to Spain in time for the Solheim Cup.
And in fact, Lewis and her team did such a good job that Kang was pictured with two sets of clubs after a spare set was also cobbled together in Spain.
Kang and Team USA have been desperately scrambling around to get her clubs to Finca Cortesin ahead of Friday's Solheim Cup start after they were lost during the trip across the Atlantic.
Urgent appeals were put out on social media with Kang even publishing her details to the airline online so that her golf bag could be sent over to her as soon as possible.
Kang's first appeal said that her golf bag "had missed every flight" from Amsterdam to Malaga, as she was left just chipping with some spare wedges while the rest of her team practiced properly around the course.
"Kind of a big tournament going on this week" Lewis said on X, formerly Twitter, as she tried to chase up the lost clubs.
However, the they finally showed up at Finca Cortesin and on Wednesday morning Kang was pictured giving her golf bag a big hug in sheer relief.
What's more, she also had a spare set of clubs as well, with Lewis posting the picture along with the line "We went from none to 2! Thanks to all that helped!!" on social media.
We went from none to 2! Thanks to all that helped!! @daniellekang @TheSolheimCup @SolheimCupUSA pic.twitter.com/bLH0QJEwlRSeptember 20, 2023
Team USA are hoping to win back the Solheim Cup after suffering back-to-back defeat to Europe - and hoping to stop the hosts from making it three in a row.
Kang not being able to locate her clubs has made for a tense build-up for her and her captain Lewis, which was not ideal under usual tournament circumstances let alone ahead of the Solheim Cup.
I am beyond grateful for @Stacy_Lewis and the entire @SolheimCupUSA team for doing literally everything they can to locate my clubs… 🙏❤️🇺🇸💙September 19, 2023
Kang still has time now to take her clubs out onto the course and give it her full attention ahead of the big tee-off on Friday morning.
Six-time LPGA winner Kang, who lifted the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, has has a 5-7-0 from her previous Solheim appearances.
