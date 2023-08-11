Dame Laura Davies Eyeing Up Major Farewell At St Andrews
Dame Laura Davies has played in 133 Majors and there is a strong chance that she will make the Old Course her final appearance in 2024
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dame Laura Davies has made 43 consecutive AIG Women's Open appearances and she could now make the ultimate farewell – at the Old Course at St Andrews in 12 months' time.
The Englishwoman won the event back in 1986, before it was afforded Major status, and she is now eyeing a send-off in Fife. Past winners who are 60 and under are exempt and Davies will leave her fifties in October this year.
Davies was part of the Celebration of Champions event at St Andrews last summer, ahead of the 150th Open, but 2024 will only be the third time that the Women's Open has visited the Old Course – Davies missed the cut both years.
"I'm probably not going to play any more regular tour events," Davies told Sky Sports. "I'm going to be playing some seniors tour events next year and then, if I feel my game is good enough, I will have a go at St Andrews," Davies told Sky Sports ahead of her commentating role this week at Walton Heath.
"It's my favourite golf course in the world so couldn't be better, but I'm not going to go there if I'm playing really horrible golf. Hopefully the senior events I play in will be enough to have some kind of game going in."
This year's championship was a bit of a write-off for Davies who was forced to withdraw after just six holes on Thursday. After finding the heather on various occasions and dropping nine shots, Davies had to call time on her efforts.
"I just kept hitting it in the deep rough and I went for one too many. I had been kind of hacking my way down the first three or four holes and then got to six and it was a really bad lie in the brambles. I went for it when I probably should've taken a drop and I just felt something in the wrist pop. On the tee shot on seven I felt it again and I thought 'do you know what, I'm way over par, I'm getting in everyone's way and it really hurts', so I called for a ruling.
"The doctor has a look at it and said it was a rumbling tendon, which I don't think I've had before! I don't think I could have played today so I think it was the right decision. It's disappointing but sometimes you've got to know when it's getting close to the end."
Davies has spent more time in the Sky Sports commentary box in recent times than on the course and she will again be a vice-captain at the Solheim Cup in Spain, working alongside captain Suzann Pettersen as Europe go for a third straight win.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
Who Is Lilia Vu’s Caddie?
We meet Cole Pensanti who helped Lilia Vu to her first Major victory in 2023
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Who Is Ally Ewing's Caddie?
Ally Ewing had been with Dan Chapman, but has recently turned to Megan Khang's former bagman, Kurt Moskaly
By Mike Hall Published
-
AIG Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates From Walton Heath Old Course: Ally Ewing Is Taking Charge
American Ally Ewing holds a decisive lead at 10-under-par after shooting a second-round 66 in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Course
By Alison Root Last updated
-
‘It’s No Secret That I Want To Be There’ - Pedersen Hoping For Solheim Cup Charge
Emily Kristine Pedersen hasn't given up on a third appearance after an excellent opening round in the AIG Women's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s Just So Subjective’ – Carlota Ciganda On Pace Of Play After Evian Disqualification
The Spaniard has defended her pace of play after she was disqualified from the Amundi Evian Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘The Men’s Game Has Gone Absolutely Ridiculous’ - Mel Reid On Challenge Of Gender Pay Equity
The 35-year-old doubts whether pay parity with the men's game will ever happen despite the growth of the women's game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ally Ewing Leads AIG Women's Open After Day One
The American shot four-under-par on Thursday at Walton Heath to hold the lead
By Alison Root Last updated
-
'That's What We're Going To Drive Towards' - Slumbers Targeting Bigger Crowds For AIG Women's Open
Martin Slumbers wants the tournament to attract attendances of 250,000 in the future
By Mike Hall Published