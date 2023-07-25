Country Superstar Luke Combs Works On Golf Swing Ahead Of Concert And Calls Out DJ Khaled

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

American country artist Luke Combs has called out DJ Khaled for a golf match.

The popular singer is currently touring the US and played a sell-out show at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Friday night.

Before the show, the 33-year-old was seen working on his golf swing inside the 68,829 capacity stadium, hitting several shots into a practice net that was set up on the stage.

In what might be one of the coolest places to practice your swing, Combs posted a video on Twitter of him ripping a shot out towards the playing field off a practice mat with a TrackMan launch monitor set up behind him.

In a video posted on his Twitter, the singer was seen playing the shot before turning back to the camera to call out the world renowned DJ.

"DJ Khaled, let's go golfing," he said.

Aight @djkhaled, LETS GOLF! pic.twitter.com/uJUWGGK54sJuly 24, 2023 See more

Luke Combs has a hitting net with him on tour. MARRIED TO THE GAME.(via brandonbrown26_ IG) pic.twitter.com/OmEwJ8MvD4July 24, 2023 See more

Combs, who has several hits including 'Beautiful Crazy' and 'When It Rains It Pours', is an avid golfer and regularly spends time out on the course with his wife and sons.

Back in 2018, the vocalist performed a set at the Players Championship and was invited by Justin Rose to have a crack at the infamous island green on the 17th hole.

He unfortunately landed his tee shot in the drink but it seems he's been working on his game in preparations to take on DJ Khaled, who will certainly be a formidable opponent.

The disc jockey, who is the founder of the We The Best Foundation, regularly posts videos of himself out on the course and was recently seen playing Liberty National in New Jersey.

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) A photo posted by on

But it seems Combs and DJ Khaled could do battle at some time in the future, with the Noc Nation musician seeming to accept his request in a post on his Instagram.

He wrote: "@LukeCombs bless up yeah we got to get it in on the course, LETS GO GOLFING, LETS GOLF @WeTheBest."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also hosted his own charity golf event this weekend, called the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, which attracted some big names from the world of golf and show business.

Micheal Block and Bubba Watson were both drafted in to play on the DJ's team, with the team ultimately going on to win the tournament.

Basketball icons Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and NFL legend Tom Brady were also in attendance.

A post shared by Colorado Golf Blog CGB (@coloradogolfblog) A photo posted by on

Seeing as one of DJ Khaled's songs is entitled 'All I Do is Win', it seemed a fitting end to the event that he'd be victorious and was subsequently doused in champagne before hoisting the winner's trophy,

Combs, meanwhile, will have to find some time in his hectic schedule to take on the DJ, with the singer set to play in Philadelphia this weekend before jetting Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand on August 9.