Country Superstar Luke Combs Works On Golf Swing Ahead Of Concert And Calls Out DJ Khaled
The country music star was seen hitting shots into a practice net before his show
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
American country artist Luke Combs has called out DJ Khaled for a golf match.
The popular singer is currently touring the US and played a sell-out show at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Friday night.
Before the show, the 33-year-old was seen working on his golf swing inside the 68,829 capacity stadium, hitting several shots into a practice net that was set up on the stage.
In what might be one of the coolest places to practice your swing, Combs posted a video on Twitter of him ripping a shot out towards the playing field off a practice mat with a TrackMan launch monitor set up behind him.
In a video posted on his Twitter, the singer was seen playing the shot before turning back to the camera to call out the world renowned DJ.
"DJ Khaled, let's go golfing," he said.
Aight @djkhaled, LETS GOLF! pic.twitter.com/uJUWGGK54sJuly 24, 2023
Luke Combs has a hitting net with him on tour. MARRIED TO THE GAME.(via brandonbrown26_ IG) pic.twitter.com/OmEwJ8MvD4July 24, 2023
Combs, who has several hits including 'Beautiful Crazy' and 'When It Rains It Pours', is an avid golfer and regularly spends time out on the course with his wife and sons.
Back in 2018, the vocalist performed a set at the Players Championship and was invited by Justin Rose to have a crack at the infamous island green on the 17th hole.
He unfortunately landed his tee shot in the drink but it seems he's been working on his game in preparations to take on DJ Khaled, who will certainly be a formidable opponent.
The disc jockey, who is the founder of the We The Best Foundation, regularly posts videos of himself out on the course and was recently seen playing Liberty National in New Jersey.
A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)
A photo posted by on
But it seems Combs and DJ Khaled could do battle at some time in the future, with the Noc Nation musician seeming to accept his request in a post on his Instagram.
He wrote: "@LukeCombs bless up yeah we got to get it in on the course, LETS GO GOLFING, LETS GOLF @WeTheBest."
He also hosted his own charity golf event this weekend, called the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, which attracted some big names from the world of golf and show business.
Micheal Block and Bubba Watson were both drafted in to play on the DJ's team, with the team ultimately going on to win the tournament.
Basketball icons Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and NFL legend Tom Brady were also in attendance.
A post shared by Colorado Golf Blog CGB (@coloradogolfblog)
A photo posted by on
Seeing as one of DJ Khaled's songs is entitled 'All I Do is Win', it seemed a fitting end to the event that he'd be victorious and was subsequently doused in champagne before hoisting the winner's trophy,
Combs, meanwhile, will have to find some time in his hectic schedule to take on the DJ, with the singer set to play in Philadelphia this weekend before jetting Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand on August 9.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
Best Push Carts 2023
Golf Monthly's experts give their verdict on the best push carts currently on the market
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen's Caddie Set To Play Alongside Him At The 3M Open
Alex Gaugert gained a berth in this weekend's tournament after Monday's qualifiers
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen's Caddie Set To Play Alongside Him At The 3M Open
Alex Gaugert gained a berth in this weekend's tournament after Monday's qualifiers
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Report: R&A And LIV Golf Bosses Hold Talks At The Open
Martin Slumbers is reported to have met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan at Royal Liverpool on Sunday
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Brian Harman Should Be Revered Not Jeered For Tiger-Like Open Clinic
The American faced a few boos at Royal Liverpool – but his performance at The Open deserved better
By Michael Weston • Published
-
7 Biggest Stories From The Open At Royal Liverpool
We look back at a wet and wonderful week at the 151st Open Championship
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'Could Have Been Avoided' - Henrik Stenson On His Ryder Cup Sacking
The Swede opens up about being stripped of the captaincy last year
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Nerveless Brian Harman Completes Dominant Open Victory
Brian Harman clinched his maiden Major title in stunning fashion at Royal Liverpool
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
The Open Championship Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, Updates: Harman Leads By Five After Rahm's Course Record
Brian Harman will lead by five shots from Cameron Young going into the final day
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the weekend at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published