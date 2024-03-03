Cognizant Classic Round Four Tee Times
Shane Lowry, David Skinns, and Austin Eckroat are in a three-way tie for the lead at PGA National heading into Sunday
The Cognizant Classic is set up for an enthralling final day at PGA National, with a three-way tie at the top and a cluster of perfectly-able chasers within striking distance.
Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry is hunting his first solo victory anywhere since the 2019 Open Championship, 25-year-old Austin Eckroat is out to claim a debut pro win - period - and Englishman David Skinns is aiming to make the most of his inaugural season on the PGA Tour by completing his rags-to-riches story and lifting a trophy.
All three are on 13-under and hold a three-stroke advantage over the rest of what is undoubtedly a tightly-bunched leaderboard full of experienced winners.
Min Woo Lee and Victor Perez sit on 10-under alongside a hat-trick of their peers, while 15 players - including the likes of last week's victor, Jake Knapp, Farmers Insurance Open champion, Matthieu Pavon, and Team USA's Rickie Fowler - are nicely perched on eight-under.
Rory McIlroy fell back to seven-under courtesy of a disappointing round of 72 (+1) on Saturday and will have to produce something extraordinary to overturn the deficit he currently faces.
The lowest rounds of the week belong to S.H. Kim and Chad Ramey via a 64 - a score the Northern Irishman will likely have to equal or better if he is to stand in the winner's circle.
Below is a full list of the third-round tee times for the Cognizant Classic.
Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Four
ET (GMT)
- 7:55am (12:55pm): S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas
- 8:05am (1:05pm): Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
- 8:15am (1:15pm): Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose
- 8:25am (1:25pm): Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup
- 9:40am (2:40pm): Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston
- 9:50am (2:50pm): Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:00am (3:00pm): Zach Johnson, Carson Young
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Rico Hoey, Chan Kim
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman
- 11:00am (4:00pm): Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Alexander Björk, Tom Kim
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Cameron Young, Bud Cauley
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee
- 12:15pm (5:15pm): Peter Malnati, Parker Coody
- 12:25pm (5:25pm): Alex Noren, Max Greyserman
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): David Lipsky, Rickie Fowler
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Russell Henley, Ben Silverman
- 1:00pm (6:00pm): Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): Kevin Yu, Victor Perez
- 1:20pm (6:20pm): Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird
- 1:30pm (6:30pm): Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:40pm (6:40pm): Shane Lowry, David Skinns
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US
All times ET
Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK
All times GMT
Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
