Cognizant Classic Round Four Tee Times

The Cognizant Classic is set up for an enthralling final day at PGA National, with a three-way tie at the top and a cluster of perfectly-able chasers within striking distance.

Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry is hunting his first solo victory anywhere since the 2019 Open Championship, 25-year-old Austin Eckroat is out to claim a debut pro win - period - and Englishman David Skinns is aiming to make the most of his inaugural season on the PGA Tour by completing his rags-to-riches story and lifting a trophy.

All three are on 13-under and hold a three-stroke advantage over the rest of what is undoubtedly a tightly-bunched leaderboard full of experienced winners.

Min Woo Lee and Victor Perez sit on 10-under alongside a hat-trick of their peers, while 15 players - including the likes of last week's victor, Jake Knapp, Farmers Insurance Open champion, Matthieu Pavon, and Team USA's Rickie Fowler - are nicely perched on eight-under.

Rory McIlroy fell back to seven-under courtesy of a disappointing round of 72 (+1) on Saturday and will have to produce something extraordinary to overturn the deficit he currently faces.

The lowest rounds of the week belong to S.H. Kim and Chad Ramey via a 64 - a score the Northern Irishman will likely have to equal or better if he is to stand in the winner's circle.

Below is a full list of the third-round tee times for the Cognizant Classic.

Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Four

ET (GMT)

7:55am (12:55pm): S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas

S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas 8:05am (1:05pm): Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley 8:15am (1:15pm): Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose 8:25am (1:25pm): Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk

Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk 8:35am (1:35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox

Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox 8:45am (1:45pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners 8:55am (1:55pm): Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler

Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler 9:05am (2:05pm): Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An 9:15am (2:15pm): Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg

Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg 9:25am (2:25pm): Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup

Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup 9:40am (2:40pm): Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston

Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston 9:50am (2:50pm): Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett

Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett 10:00am (3:00pm): Zach Johnson, Carson Young

Zach Johnson, Carson Young 10:10am (3:10pm): Rico Hoey, Chan Kim

Rico Hoey, Chan Kim 10:20am (3:20pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen

Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen 10:30am (3:30pm): Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley 10:40am (3:40pm): Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 10:50am (3:50pm): Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman

Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman 11:00am (4:00pm): Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger

Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger 11:15am (4:15pm): Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy

Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy 11:25am (4:25pm): Alexander Björk, Tom Kim

Alexander Björk, Tom Kim 11:35am (4:35pm): Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel

Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel 11:45am (4:45pm): Cameron Young, Bud Cauley

Cameron Young, Bud Cauley 11:55am (4:55pm): Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp 12:05pm (5:05pm): Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee

Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee 12:15pm (5:15pm): Peter Malnati, Parker Coody

Peter Malnati, Parker Coody 12:25pm (5:25pm): Alex Noren, Max Greyserman

Alex Noren, Max Greyserman 12:40pm (5:40pm): David Lipsky, Rickie Fowler

David Lipsky, Rickie Fowler 12:50pm (5:50pm): Russell Henley, Ben Silverman

Russell Henley, Ben Silverman 1:00pm (6:00pm): Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan

Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan 1:10pm (6:10pm): Kevin Yu, Victor Perez

Kevin Yu, Victor Perez 1:20pm (6:20pm): Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird

Min Woo Lee, Martin Laird 1:30pm (6:30pm): Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman 1:40pm (6:40pm): Shane Lowry, David Skinns

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US

All times ET

Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)