Defending Champion Lilia Vu Withdraws From Chevron Championship
Lilia Vu, who has been struggling with a back injury, has withdrawn from the first women's Major of the year prior to her first round
Defending champion Lilia Vu has withdrawn from the Chevron Championship prior to her first round at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Vu claimed her maiden Major title at the tournament last year in what was a breakout year for the American, who went on to win the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as she climbed to the top of the world rankings.
The 26-year-old, however, has been dealing with a back injury so far this season, which forced her to withdraw midway through the HSBC Women's World Championship and Blue Bay LPGA in successive weeks earlier in the year.
Vu was scheduled to tee off at 1.10pm local time alongside Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee in the first round but was replaced in the grouping by Jennifer Song after aggravating her back during her pre-round warm-up.
“I am so sorry to have to withdraw from The Chevron Championship, as I was really looking forward to defending my first major title," she said in a statement. "I have been dealing with a back injury for a while now. Some days are better than others, and today was unfortunately not a good day.
"During my normal warm-up routine, I had severe discomfort in my back and I felt that I could not compete up to my standards and made the decision to withdraw from the tournament ahead of my tee time. I am planning to return home to see my doctors immediately to determine the best appropriate next steps.
"I want to thank everyone at Chevron for their support and understanding. I am so proud to be a Chevron champion and can’t wait to get back next year. Thank you as well to the fans and volunteers at the course – you are in for a wonderful four days!”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Earlier in the week, the defending champion spoke about the disruptive start to her season due to her battles with injury but had hoped she was nearing full fitness ahead of her championship defence.
"It's been a rough couple months battling with my injury. It's been a little scary. I've definitely cried a lot on the range sometimes because my back just couldn't hold up," she said.
A post shared by Lilia Vu (@liliavu)
A photo posted by on
"I definitely feel a lot better than I did at PV and Phoenix. I would say we're basically 95 per cent there. If I stay healthy this week I think I'll be able to do what I need to do.
"It's been an up and down [season] not being fully physically healthy. On the days that I feel physically healthy, I'll get upset about not performing the way I think I should.
"It kills me that I can't go and train like fully the way I like to because that's something I love to do. I got back into it last week and was fine. I feel like I'm in a good area for this week."
The overwhelming favourite in Texas this week is current world number one Korda who has won her last four tournaments and is vying to become only the third player after Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam to win five consecutive LPGA Tour events.
The 25-year-old got her first round underway on Thursday afternoon, with fellow American Lauren Coughlin setting the early pace after a superb six-under-par round of 66.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
15-Year-Old Sensation Shoots Three-Under-Par 68 On Korn Ferry Tour Debut
Miles Russell made an impressive start at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in what is his first start in a Tour-sanctioned event
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Does The RBC Heritage Have A Cut?
This week's RBC Heritage is one of five Signature Events on the PGA Tour that does not feature a 36-hole cut
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lottie Woad Managing Expectations For LPGA Debut After 'Life-Changing' Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory
Lottie Woad has earned a spot in this week's Chevron Championship after her historic win at Augusta National
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Perks Of Winning The Chevron Championship
The winner of the first women’s Major of the year bags far more than a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published
-
So Yeon Ryu Prepares To Wave Goodbye To Her Pro Career At This Week's Chevron Championship
The two-time Major winner announced her retirement last month and will bow out after this week's tournament in Texas
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Lilia Vu defends her title, and she's in a strong group alongside Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee in the first two rounds
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think 100 Is My Finishing Line' - Angela Stanford Suggests Retirement Is Close Ahead Of 98th Consecutive Major
The 2018 Evian Championship winner is playing her 98th consecutive Major at the Chevron Championship this week aged 46
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Gator Netting Is In Place' - Chevron Championship Venue Prepared For 'Safe' Winner's Jump
A tradition which began at the tournament's previous home could continue this year - if the champion is feeling brave enough...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Women's Sports Just Needs A Stage' - World No.1 Nelly Korda On Bringing Caitlin Clark Effect To Golf
World No.1 Nelly Korda has won her last four tournaments - but can she help elevate golf in a similar way to what Caitlin Clark has done with women's basketball?
By Elliott Heath Published