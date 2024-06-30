Charlie Woods Third In 'Class Of 2027' As Future Masters Cut To 36 Holes
Tiger Woods' son enjoyed a decent showing at the Future Masters in Alabama - finishing inside the top-40 at Dothan Country Club
Charlie Woods finished third in his high-school graduation class and T40 in the 15-18 age category at the 2024 Future Masters this week after the tournament was cut down to just 36 holes due to poor weather in Alabama.
The Future Masters is one of the longest-running junior championships in the US, celebrating its 75th year in 2024, and is able to boast Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, and Ollie Schniederjans among its former teenage champions.
Dothan Country Club - located near the Georgia-Florida state borders - was hosting the 232-player event from Thursday to Saturday, but despite two rounds being completed, it was impossible for everyone to make it around the course a third time.
Organizers made it clear prior to the final round's action that any delays on Saturday would lead to the event being truncated, and although some of the golfers had completed a third full loop, those scores did not end up being counted.
In the end, it was Homewood, Alabama's Jack Lowery who claimed the overall 15-18 title on gross three-under thanks to a pair of 69s. Lowery triumphed by one shot from Brantley Moore, who belongs to the same high-school graduation class as Woods - 2027.
#CharlieWoods birdies the hardest par4 6th hole late today in the 2nd Rd of FutureMasters at Dothan CC #DothanAl. Charlie is 1 over thru 7. 4 over for tourn. Play resumes at 645am Sat. Top 104 and ties play the final 18 Sat. PM. @adamschupak @tigerwoods https://t.co/hmg7gfKX43 pic.twitter.com/wzu9NXA9daJune 29, 2024
Woods, who was one of the more junior golfers competing, shot 73 and 76 to end gross eight-over and claim a respectable T40 overall.
Paired with fellow sons of former Major championship-winning fathers during rounds one and two, 15-year-old Woods was three-over through the first eight holes on Thursday before making birdie on the 18th to begin a slight shift in momentum.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A second birdie followed on the course's first hole, Woods' 10th, only for the teenager to drop two more shots down the stretch courtesy of three bogeys and another birdie.
After the son of a 15-time Major winner signed for a 73 on Thursday, he struggled to begin moving in the right direction again the following afternoon as a result of an underwhelming start.
Once again beginning on Dothan's back nine, Woods carded double bogeys on 12 and 14 before a bogey on 17 resulted in a halfway score of 40. Two further bogeys through the front half of the course did not help Woods' cause, but a birdie on six limited the damage and helped him finish on 149 overall.
🚨🏌🏼♂️🐯 Charlie Woods launches a rocket off the first tee during the final round of The Future Masters at Dothan Country Club. @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/KpJt8tRkagJune 30, 2024
Woods was one of those to begin his third round on Saturday, as a video shared by NUCLR Golf on X showed the 15-year-old ripping a drive down the 10th.
However, bad weather prevented him from being able to truly bounce back just days after Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur as a result of winning the pre-championship event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida.
Liam Curtis - son of 2003 Open champion, Ben - ended the shortened tournament as the best-performing junior of a championship winner in T21 on gross five-over. 1998 US Amateur victor Hank's son Henry Kuehne finished T78 while Jacob Immelman, son of 2008 Masters champion, Trevor - missed the cut.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Round Four Tee Times
Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai are tied at the top heading into the final round at Detroit Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will Zalatoris' Manager Provides Update After 27-Year-Old Withdraws From Rocket Mortgage Classic Through Injury
Zalatoris admitted he felt "a pop" in his "good" hip following a shot and opted to withdraw from the PGA Tour event midway through his third round
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Paired With Other Sons Of Major-Winning Dads At Future Masters
Tiger Woods' son Charlie is competing in the 15-18 age group at the Press Thornton Future Masters this week alongside a handful of other juniors with famous surnames
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We Wanted To Celebrate His Exceptionalism' - Jay Monahan Explains Tiger Woods' Special Exemption
The PGA Tour wanted to celebrate Tiger Woods by creating his own special exemption category - with Jay Monahan saying he makes every event he plays in bigger and better
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Tour Creates New Tiger Woods Exemption Category
According to a memo sent out to members on Tuesday night, the PGA Tour is recognizing Woods for his "exceptional lifetime achievement" in golf
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Just Didn't Capitalize' - Tiger Woods Off To Slow Start At 2024 US Open
Woods admitted his iron play and putting let him down after posting an opening round of 74 at Pinehurst No.2
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Tiger Woods Gives Positive PIF Talks Update As Report Suggests Deal Is Close
Tiger Woods says New York talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF were positive, as a renowned golf journalist reported a draft agreement was agreed
By Paul Higham Published
-
Charlie Woods…The Putting Coach? Tiger Explains How Son Is Helping Him Prep For US Open
Tiger Woods has revealed son Charlie has been helping him prepare for the US Open by giving him putting advice at Pinehurst No.2
By Mike Hall Published
-
Everything Tiger Woods Said In His 2024 US Open Press Conference
Tiger Woods was in good spirits on Tuesday at Pinehurst, where he discussed his game and body, having Charlie with him, the challenge of the course, last week's PIF meeting and more
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Why Scottie Scheffler Could Go On To Eclipse Tiger Woods’ All-Conquering 2000 Season If He Wins The US Open This Week
Woods won nine times in 2000 - including three Majors - but Scheffler could go on to enjoy an even greater campaign with victory at Pinehurst this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published