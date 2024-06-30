Charlie Woods Third In 'Class Of 2027' As Future Masters Cut To 36 Holes

Charlie Woods finished third in his high-school graduation class and T40 in the 15-18 age category at the 2024 Future Masters this week after the tournament was cut down to just 36 holes due to poor weather in Alabama.

The Future Masters is one of the longest-running junior championships in the US, celebrating its 75th year in 2024, and is able to boast Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, and Ollie Schniederjans among its former teenage champions.

Dothan Country Club - located near the Georgia-Florida state borders - was hosting the 232-player event from Thursday to Saturday, but despite two rounds being completed, it was impossible for everyone to make it around the course a third time.

Organizers made it clear prior to the final round's action that any delays on Saturday would lead to the event being truncated, and although some of the golfers had completed a third full loop, those scores did not end up being counted.

In the end, it was Homewood, Alabama's Jack Lowery who claimed the overall 15-18 title on gross three-under thanks to a pair of 69s. Lowery triumphed by one shot from Brantley Moore, who belongs to the same high-school graduation class as Woods - 2027.

#CharlieWoods birdies the hardest par4 6th hole late today in the 2nd Rd of FutureMasters at Dothan CC #DothanAl. Charlie is 1 over thru 7. 4 over for tourn. Play resumes at 645am Sat. Top 104 and ties play the final 18 Sat. PM. @adamschupak @tigerwoods https://t.co/hmg7gfKX43 pic.twitter.com/wzu9NXA9daJune 29, 2024

Woods, who was one of the more junior golfers competing, shot 73 and 76 to end gross eight-over and claim a respectable T40 overall.

Paired with fellow sons of former Major championship-winning fathers during rounds one and two, 15-year-old Woods was three-over through the first eight holes on Thursday before making birdie on the 18th to begin a slight shift in momentum.

A second birdie followed on the course's first hole, Woods' 10th, only for the teenager to drop two more shots down the stretch courtesy of three bogeys and another birdie.

After the son of a 15-time Major winner signed for a 73 on Thursday, he struggled to begin moving in the right direction again the following afternoon as a result of an underwhelming start.

Once again beginning on Dothan's back nine, Woods carded double bogeys on 12 and 14 before a bogey on 17 resulted in a halfway score of 40. Two further bogeys through the front half of the course did not help Woods' cause, but a birdie on six limited the damage and helped him finish on 149 overall.

🚨🏌🏼‍♂️🐯 Charlie Woods launches a rocket off the first tee during the final round of The Future Masters at Dothan Country Club. @TWlegion pic.twitter.com/KpJt8tRkagJune 30, 2024

Woods was one of those to begin his third round on Saturday, as a video shared by NUCLR Golf on X showed the 15-year-old ripping a drive down the 10th.

However, bad weather prevented him from being able to truly bounce back just days after Woods qualified for the US Junior Amateur as a result of winning the pre-championship event at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Florida.

Liam Curtis - son of 2003 Open champion, Ben - ended the shortened tournament as the best-performing junior of a championship winner in T21 on gross five-over. 1998 US Amateur victor Hank's son Henry Kuehne finished T78 while Jacob Immelman, son of 2008 Masters champion, Trevor - missed the cut.