Charlie Woods Seen Using New TaylorMade Driver At PNC Championship
Playing in the tournament's Pro-Am, Charlie was spotted using the TaylorMade Qi35 driver, which has been seen in the hands of some other big names on Tour
December is usually the time of year that we see players on the professional circuit putting new equipment into their golf bags, with several new models of driver being spotted at the tail-end of 2024.
Currently, we have seen the likes of Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy testing new models, specifically the TaylorMade Qi35, and another name seen using the same driver is Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.
Prior to the PNC Championship main event, which gets underway on Saturday, Charlie was warming up alongside his dad, Tiger, with Charlie pulling out a brand new TaylorMade Qi35 driver.
As of writing, not a lot is known about the club, except that four models appeared on the USGA's Conforming List around a fortnight ago. What we do know about the model Charlie is using in Florida is that it features a Graphite Design AD-VF 6X shaft, which is the same shaft Tiger uses in his TaylorMade Qi10 LS.
One of the main attractions at the PNC Championship, it's no secret that, over the past few years, Charlie has increased his driving distance significantly, with Tiger himself admitting that the 15-year-old is outdriving him. Last year, Charlie was bombing the ball over 350-yards on some occasions.
176 MPH ball speed 👀15-year-old Charlie Woods can move it. pic.twitter.com/TAuetCEGGaDecember 20, 2024
It's not just TaylorMade who have seen their new drivers in play this week. Reportedly, Justin Leonard, Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, have been spotted trialling Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond drivers.
Like TaylorMade, minimal information is available on the driver but, like the Qi35, four new models also appeared on the USGA Conforming List. These were the Elyte, Elyte X, Elyte Max Fast and Elyte Triple Diamond.
