Charlie Woods Seen Using New TaylorMade Driver At PNC Championship

Playing in the tournament's Pro-Am, Charlie was spotted using the TaylorMade Qi35 driver, which has been seen in the hands of some other big names on Tour

Charlie Woods hits a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

December is usually the time of year that we see players on the professional circuit putting new equipment into their golf bags, with several new models of driver being spotted at the tail-end of 2024.

Currently, we have seen the likes of Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy testing new models, specifically the TaylorMade Qi35, and another name seen using the same driver is Tiger Woods' son, Charlie.

Charlie Woods strikes a tee shot with his driver

Charlie in action during the PNC Championship Pro-Am

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the PNC Championship main event, which gets underway on Saturday, Charlie was warming up alongside his dad, Tiger, with Charlie pulling out a brand new TaylorMade Qi35 driver.

As of writing, not a lot is known about the club, except that four models appeared on the USGA's Conforming List around a fortnight ago. What we do know about the model Charlie is using in Florida is that it features a Graphite Design AD-VF 6X shaft, which is the same shaft Tiger uses in his TaylorMade Qi10 LS.

One of the main attractions at the PNC Championship, it's no secret that, over the past few years, Charlie has increased his driving distance significantly, with Tiger himself admitting that the 15-year-old is outdriving him. Last year, Charlie was bombing the ball over 350-yards on some occasions.

It's not just TaylorMade who have seen their new drivers in play this week. Reportedly, Justin Leonard, Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, have been spotted trialling Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond drivers.

Like TaylorMade, minimal information is available on the driver but, like the Qi35, four new models also appeared on the USGA Conforming List. These were the Elyte, Elyte X, Elyte Max Fast and Elyte Triple Diamond.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸