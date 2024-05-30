Charlie Woods And Jacob Immelman Spark Masters Memories At Junior Event With Dads Tiger And Trevor Watching On
The two junior golfers were paired together 16 years on from their father's Sunday duel at the Masters
In 2008, Tiger Woods and Trevor Immelman enjoyed a Sunday duel at the Masters, with the South African holding on to win his lone Major championship by three shots over the American.
Now, 16 years on, the next generation is being ushered in as both their sons - Charlie and Jacob - were paired together for the first round of the Adam Scott Junior Championship.
And while the Immelman family secured bragging rights at Augusta National back in 2008, it is the Woods household that holds the early advantage this time after the first round at The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida.
A post shared by American Jr Golf Association (@ajgagolf)
A photo posted by on
A first-round 73, featuring two bogeys, four birdies and a costly triple bogey, saw Woods in the clubhouse at +1 and a tie for 27th. Immelman, meanwhile, carded three bogeys and one double en route to an opening round of 76 to sit T39 after Wednesday's action.
Both teenagers will have to do well, though, to catch the early leader, Hampton Beebe, who fired a superb seven-under-par 65 to open up a two-shot lead after the first round.
18-year-old Immelman is currently ranked just inside the AJGA's top 1,000 and has competed in two prior events. The son of the former Presidents Cup captain will continue his golfing journey at college after signing with Clemson University in November last year.
For Woods, meanwhile, the tournament marks just his second start on the AJGA circuit after a T32 finish at the Will Lowery Junior Championship in March, an event attended by his father, Tiger.
The 15-year-old continues to try and forge his own golfing career, competing predominantly on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour and Junior PGA South Florida Tour. In April of this year, he failed in his bid to qualify for the US Men's Open after he shot a nine-over-par 81 at local qualifying.
Tiger, meanwhile, most recently missed the cut at the PGA Championship but is expected to make his next professional start in the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 after accepting a special invitation earlier in the year. It will mark the 15-time Major champion's first appearance in the tournament since 2020.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
