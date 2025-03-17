Charley Hull Makes £10,000 Bet To Give Up Smoking Habit
Posting to her Instagram story, Hull revealed that she has made a £10,000 bet to quit smoking over the next two months
Charley Hull is one of the most recognizable players in the professional golf game and, on Monday, the Englishwoman revealed a big money bet with fellow professional Ryan Evans.
Playing at Sunningdale Golf Club, Hull posted a story to her Instagram with the caption: "Deal is a deal. Let's see if I'm a woman of my word," with the Solheim Cup star revealing that she will be attempting to give up smoking for two months.
A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull)
A photo posted by on
In the video, Hull hands over her pack of cigarettes to Evans, before stating: "Today, I've made the decision to stop smoking and I'm going to do a 10-grand bet that, if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10-grand."
Back in 2024 at the US Women's Open, Hull went viral when she was pictured smoking a cigarette, with the 28-year-old explaining how she smokes around five-a-round.
Revealing that she took up smoking to help stop with her vaping habit, something that can be done indoors, Hull explained at the US Women's Open: “I find it quite funny, because I actually do go to the gym and I'm a very healthy person.
"I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don't need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it.
“My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd.
"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed."
Reportedly, Hull gained around 70,000 followers from the cigarette video, but that shouldn't be a factor in her fine golf form, which has seen her register numerous top 10s and a victory at the tail-end of 2024.
Claiming the Aramco Team Series Riyadh title in November, Hull then went on to finish runner-up at The Annika. In 2025, she has two top 20 finishes in two starts on the LPGA Tour and reached the last-16 stage at the Sunningdale Foursomes alongside her good friend, Georgia Hall.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
