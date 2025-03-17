Charley Hull Makes £10,000 Bet To Give Up Smoking Habit

Charley Hull is one of the most recognizable players in the professional golf game and, on Monday, the Englishwoman revealed a big money bet with fellow professional Ryan Evans.

Playing at Sunningdale Golf Club, Hull posted a story to her Instagram with the caption: "Deal is a deal. Let's see if I'm a woman of my word," with the Solheim Cup star revealing that she will be attempting to give up smoking for two months.

A post shared by Charley Hull (@charley.hull) A photo posted by on

In the video, Hull hands over her pack of cigarettes to Evans, before stating: "Today, I've made the decision to stop smoking and I'm going to do a 10-grand bet that, if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10-grand."

Back in 2024 at the US Women's Open, Hull went viral when she was pictured smoking a cigarette, with the 28-year-old explaining how she smokes around five-a-round.

Revealing that she took up smoking to help stop with her vaping habit, something that can be done indoors, Hull explained at the US Women's Open: “I find it quite funny, because I actually do go to the gym and I'm a very healthy person.

"I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don't need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it.

Hull during the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25. My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit when I'm stressed."

Reportedly, Hull gained around 70,000 followers from the cigarette video, but that shouldn't be a factor in her fine golf form, which has seen her register numerous top 10s and a victory at the tail-end of 2024.

Claiming the Aramco Team Series Riyadh title in November, Hull then went on to finish runner-up at The Annika. In 2025, she has two top 20 finishes in two starts on the LPGA Tour and reached the last-16 stage at the Sunningdale Foursomes alongside her good friend, Georgia Hall.