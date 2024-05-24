US Women's Open Past Winners: Every Champion Since 1946

The US Women's Open is the oldest and arguably most prestigious Major in the women's game, with the USGA-run championship dating back to 1946.

Its first year was a match play contest, won by Patty Berg, before it quickly made the transition to the 72-hole strokeplay that we know today. Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright hold the record for most US Women's Open wins with four each. From 1951 to 1964, they combined for an incredible eight victories in the Major.

The record US Women's Open scores are owned by Minjee Lee and Juli Inkster. Australia's Lee won at Pine Needles in 2022 with a record 271 total, while Inkster set the lowest ever score-to-par of -16 in 1999 at Old Waverly.

Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam all won three US Women's Opens, while the likes of Inbee Park, Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon and Karrie Webb have been multiple winners.

Take a look back through all of the US Women's Open champions since its inception in 1946:

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Women's Open past winners: 2023 Allisen Corpuz -9 Pebble Beach 2022 Minjee Lee -13 Pine Needles 2021 Yuka Saso -4 Olympic Club 2020 A-Lim Kim -3 Champions Golf Club 2019 Lee Jeong-eun -6 Country Club of Charleston 2018 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 Shoal Creek 2017 Park Sung-hyun -11 Trump National 2016 Brittany Lang -6 CordeValle Golf Club 2015 In-gee Chun -8 Lancaster Country Club 2014 Michelle Wie -2 Pinehurst No.2 2013 Inbee Park (2) -8 Sebonack Golf Club 2012 Na Yeon Choi -7 Blackwolf Run 2011 So-yeon Ryu -3 Broadmoor Golf Club 2010 Paul Creamer -3 Oakmont Country Club 2009 Ji Eun-hee E Saucon Valley Country Club 2008 Inbee Park -9 Interlachen Country Club 2007 Cristie Kerr -5 Pine Needles 2006 Annika Sorenstam (3) E Newport Country Club 2005 Birdie Kim +3 Cherry Hills Country Club 2004 Meg Mallon (2) -10 The Orchards Golf Club 2003 Hilary Lunke -1 Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club 2002 Juli Inkster (2) -4 Prairie Dunes Golf Club 2001 Karrie Webb (2) -7 Pine Needles 2000 Karrie Webb -6 Merit Club 1999 Juli Inkster -16 Old Waverly Golf Club 1998 Se-ri Pak +6 Blackwolf Run 1997 Alison Nicholas -10 Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club 1996 Annika Sorenstam (2) -8 Pine Needles 1995 Annika Sorenstam -2 Broadmoor Golf Club 1994 Patty Sheehan (2) -7 Indianwood Golf and Country Club 1993 Lauri Merten -8 Crooked Stick Golf Club 1992 Patty Sheehan -4 Oakmont Country Club 1991 Meg Mallon -1 Colonial Country Club 1990 Betsy King (2) -4 Atlanta Athletic Club 1989 Betsy King -2 Indianwood Golf and Country Club 1988 Liselotte Neumann -7 Baltimore Country Club 1987 Laura Davies -3 Plainfield Country Club 1986 Jane Geddes -1 NCR Country Club 1985 Kathy Baker -8 Baltusrol Golf Club 1984 Hollis Stacy (3) +2 Salem Country Club 1983 Jan Stephenson +6 Cedar Ridge Country Club 1982 Janet Alex -5 Del Paso Country Club 1981 Pat Bradley -9 La Grange Country Club 1980 Amy Alcott -4 Richland Country Club 1979 Jerilyn Britz E Brooklawn Country Club 1978 Hollis Stacy (2) +5 Country Club of Indianapolis 1977 Hollis Stacy +4 Hazeltine National Golf Club 1976 JoAnne Carner (2) +8 Rolling Green Golf Club 1975 Sandra Palmer +7 Atlantic City Country Club 1974 Sandra Haynie +7 La Grange Country Club 1973 Susie Berning (3) +2 Country Club of Rochester 1972 Susie Berning (2) +11 Winged Foot Golf Club 1971 JoAnne Carner E Kahkwa Club 1970 Donna Caponi (2) +3 Muskogee Golf Club 1969 Donna Caponi +2 Scenic Hills Country Club 1968 Susie Berning +5 Moselem Springs Golf Club 1967 Catherine Lacoste (a) +6 The Homestead 1966 Sandra Spuzich +9 Hazeltine National Golf Club 1965 Carol Mann +2 Atlantic City Country Club 1964 Mickey Wright (4) -2 San Diego Country Club 1963 Mary Mills -3 Kenwood Country Club 1962 Murle Lindstrom +13 Dunes Golf and Beach Club 1961 Mickey Wright (3) +5 Baltusrol Golf Club 1960 Betsy Rawls (4) +4 Worcester Country Club 1959 Mickey Wright (2) +7 Churchill Valley Country Club 1958 Mickey Wright -2 Forest Lake Country Club 1957 Betsy Rawls (3) +7 Winged Foot Golf Club 1956 Kathy Cornelius +7 Northland Country Club 1955 Fay Crocker +11 Wichita Country Club 1954 Babe Zaharias (3) +3 Salem Country Club 1953 Betsy Rawls (2) +6 Country Club of Rochester 1952 Louise Suggs (2) +8 Bala Golf Club 1951 Betsy Rawls +5 Druid Hills Country Club 1950 Babe Zaharias (2) -9 Rolling Hills Country Club 1949 Louise Suggs -9 Prince George's Golf and Country Club 1948 Babe Zaharias E Atlantic City Country Club 1947 Betty Jameson -9 Starmount Forest Country Club 1946 Patty Berg 5&4 Spokane Country Club