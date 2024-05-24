US Women's Open Past Winners: Every Champion Since 1946

We look back at every winner of the US Women's Open since the championship's inception in 1946

The US Women's Open is the oldest and arguably most prestigious Major in the women's game, with the USGA-run championship dating back to 1946.

Its first year was a match play contest, won by Patty Berg, before it quickly made the transition to the 72-hole strokeplay that we know today. Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright hold the record for most US Women's Open wins with four each. From 1951 to 1964, they combined for an incredible eight victories in the Major.

The record US Women's Open scores are owned by Minjee Lee and Juli Inkster. Australia's Lee won at Pine Needles in 2022 with a record 271 total, while Inkster set the lowest ever score-to-par of -16 in 1999 at Old Waverly.

Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam all won three US Women's Opens, while the likes of Inbee Park, Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon and Karrie Webb have been multiple winners.

Take a look back through all of the US Women's Open champions since its inception in 1946:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
US Women's Open past winners:
2023Allisen Corpuz-9Pebble Beach
2022Minjee Lee-13Pine Needles
2021Yuka Saso-4Olympic Club
2020A-Lim Kim-3Champions Golf Club
2019Lee Jeong-eun-6Country Club of Charleston
2018Ariya Jutanugarn-11Shoal Creek
2017Park Sung-hyun-11Trump National
2016Brittany Lang-6CordeValle Golf Club
2015In-gee Chun-8Lancaster Country Club
2014Michelle Wie-2Pinehurst No.2
2013Inbee Park (2)-8Sebonack Golf Club
2012Na Yeon Choi-7Blackwolf Run
2011So-yeon Ryu-3Broadmoor Golf Club
2010Paul Creamer-3Oakmont Country Club
2009Ji Eun-heeESaucon Valley Country Club
2008Inbee Park-9Interlachen Country Club
2007Cristie Kerr-5Pine Needles
2006Annika Sorenstam (3)ENewport Country Club
2005Birdie Kim+3Cherry Hills Country Club
2004Meg Mallon (2)-10The Orchards Golf Club
2003Hilary Lunke-1Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
2002Juli Inkster (2)-4Prairie Dunes Golf Club
2001Karrie Webb (2)-7Pine Needles
2000Karrie Webb-6Merit Club
1999Juli Inkster-16Old Waverly Golf Club
1998Se-ri Pak+6Blackwolf Run
1997Alison Nicholas-10Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
1996Annika Sorenstam (2)-8Pine Needles
1995Annika Sorenstam-2Broadmoor Golf Club
1994Patty Sheehan (2)-7Indianwood Golf and Country Club
1993Lauri Merten-8Crooked Stick Golf Club
1992Patty Sheehan-4Oakmont Country Club
1991Meg Mallon-1Colonial Country Club
1990Betsy King (2)-4Atlanta Athletic Club
1989Betsy King-2Indianwood Golf and Country Club
1988Liselotte Neumann-7Baltimore Country Club
1987Laura Davies-3Plainfield Country Club
1986Jane Geddes-1NCR Country Club
1985Kathy Baker-8Baltusrol Golf Club
1984Hollis Stacy (3)+2Salem Country Club
1983Jan Stephenson+6Cedar Ridge Country Club
1982Janet Alex-5Del Paso Country Club
1981Pat Bradley-9La Grange Country Club
1980Amy Alcott-4Richland Country Club
1979Jerilyn BritzEBrooklawn Country Club
1978Hollis Stacy (2)+5Country Club of Indianapolis
1977Hollis Stacy+4Hazeltine National Golf Club
1976JoAnne Carner (2)+8Rolling Green Golf Club
1975Sandra Palmer+7Atlantic City Country Club
1974Sandra Haynie+7La Grange Country Club
1973Susie Berning (3)+2Country Club of Rochester
1972Susie Berning (2)+11Winged Foot Golf Club
1971JoAnne CarnerEKahkwa Club
1970Donna Caponi (2)+3Muskogee Golf Club
1969Donna Caponi+2Scenic Hills Country Club
1968Susie Berning+5Moselem Springs Golf Club
1967Catherine Lacoste (a)+6The Homestead
1966Sandra Spuzich+9Hazeltine National Golf Club
1965Carol Mann+2Atlantic City Country Club
1964Mickey Wright (4)-2San Diego Country Club
1963Mary Mills-3Kenwood Country Club
1962Murle Lindstrom+13Dunes Golf and Beach Club
1961Mickey Wright (3)+5Baltusrol Golf Club
1960Betsy Rawls (4)+4Worcester Country Club
1959Mickey Wright (2)+7Churchill Valley Country Club
1958Mickey Wright-2Forest Lake Country Club
1957Betsy Rawls (3)+7Winged Foot Golf Club
1956Kathy Cornelius+7Northland Country Club
1955Fay Crocker+11Wichita Country Club
1954Babe Zaharias (3)+3Salem Country Club
1953Betsy Rawls (2)+6Country Club of Rochester
1952Louise Suggs (2)+8Bala Golf Club
1951Betsy Rawls+5Druid Hills Country Club
1950Babe Zaharias (2)-9Rolling Hills Country Club
1949Louise Suggs-9Prince George's Golf and Country Club
1948Babe ZahariasEAtlantic City Country Club
1947Betty Jameson-9Starmount Forest Country Club
1946Patty Berg5&4Spokane Country Club
