US Women's Open Past Winners: Every Champion Since 1946
We look back at every winner of the US Women's Open since the championship's inception in 1946
The US Women's Open is the oldest and arguably most prestigious Major in the women's game, with the USGA-run championship dating back to 1946.
Its first year was a match play contest, won by Patty Berg, before it quickly made the transition to the 72-hole strokeplay that we know today. Betsy Rawls and Mickey Wright hold the record for most US Women's Open wins with four each. From 1951 to 1964, they combined for an incredible eight victories in the Major.
The record US Women's Open scores are owned by Minjee Lee and Juli Inkster. Australia's Lee won at Pine Needles in 2022 with a record 271 total, while Inkster set the lowest ever score-to-par of -16 in 1999 at Old Waverly.
Babe Zaharias, Susie Berning, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam all won three US Women's Opens, while the likes of Inbee Park, Juli Inkster, Meg Mallon and Karrie Webb have been multiple winners.
Take a look back through all of the US Women's Open champions since its inception in 1946:
|2023
|Allisen Corpuz
|-9
|Pebble Beach
|2022
|Minjee Lee
|-13
|Pine Needles
|2021
|Yuka Saso
|-4
|Olympic Club
|2020
|A-Lim Kim
|-3
|Champions Golf Club
|2019
|Lee Jeong-eun
|-6
|Country Club of Charleston
|2018
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-11
|Shoal Creek
|2017
|Park Sung-hyun
|-11
|Trump National
|2016
|Brittany Lang
|-6
|CordeValle Golf Club
|2015
|In-gee Chun
|-8
|Lancaster Country Club
|2014
|Michelle Wie
|-2
|Pinehurst No.2
|2013
|Inbee Park (2)
|-8
|Sebonack Golf Club
|2012
|Na Yeon Choi
|-7
|Blackwolf Run
|2011
|So-yeon Ryu
|-3
|Broadmoor Golf Club
|2010
|Paul Creamer
|-3
|Oakmont Country Club
|2009
|Ji Eun-hee
|E
|Saucon Valley Country Club
|2008
|Inbee Park
|-9
|Interlachen Country Club
|2007
|Cristie Kerr
|-5
|Pine Needles
|2006
|Annika Sorenstam (3)
|E
|Newport Country Club
|2005
|Birdie Kim
|+3
|Cherry Hills Country Club
|2004
|Meg Mallon (2)
|-10
|The Orchards Golf Club
|2003
|Hilary Lunke
|-1
|Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
|2002
|Juli Inkster (2)
|-4
|Prairie Dunes Golf Club
|2001
|Karrie Webb (2)
|-7
|Pine Needles
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|-6
|Merit Club
|1999
|Juli Inkster
|-16
|Old Waverly Golf Club
|1998
|Se-ri Pak
|+6
|Blackwolf Run
|1997
|Alison Nicholas
|-10
|Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club
|1996
|Annika Sorenstam (2)
|-8
|Pine Needles
|1995
|Annika Sorenstam
|-2
|Broadmoor Golf Club
|1994
|Patty Sheehan (2)
|-7
|Indianwood Golf and Country Club
|1993
|Lauri Merten
|-8
|Crooked Stick Golf Club
|1992
|Patty Sheehan
|-4
|Oakmont Country Club
|1991
|Meg Mallon
|-1
|Colonial Country Club
|1990
|Betsy King (2)
|-4
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1989
|Betsy King
|-2
|Indianwood Golf and Country Club
|1988
|Liselotte Neumann
|-7
|Baltimore Country Club
|1987
|Laura Davies
|-3
|Plainfield Country Club
|1986
|Jane Geddes
|-1
|NCR Country Club
|1985
|Kathy Baker
|-8
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1984
|Hollis Stacy (3)
|+2
|Salem Country Club
|1983
|Jan Stephenson
|+6
|Cedar Ridge Country Club
|1982
|Janet Alex
|-5
|Del Paso Country Club
|1981
|Pat Bradley
|-9
|La Grange Country Club
|1980
|Amy Alcott
|-4
|Richland Country Club
|1979
|Jerilyn Britz
|E
|Brooklawn Country Club
|1978
|Hollis Stacy (2)
|+5
|Country Club of Indianapolis
|1977
|Hollis Stacy
|+4
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|1976
|JoAnne Carner (2)
|+8
|Rolling Green Golf Club
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|+7
|Atlantic City Country Club
|1974
|Sandra Haynie
|+7
|La Grange Country Club
|1973
|Susie Berning (3)
|+2
|Country Club of Rochester
|1972
|Susie Berning (2)
|+11
|Winged Foot Golf Club
|1971
|JoAnne Carner
|E
|Kahkwa Club
|1970
|Donna Caponi (2)
|+3
|Muskogee Golf Club
|1969
|Donna Caponi
|+2
|Scenic Hills Country Club
|1968
|Susie Berning
|+5
|Moselem Springs Golf Club
|1967
|Catherine Lacoste (a)
|+6
|The Homestead
|1966
|Sandra Spuzich
|+9
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|1965
|Carol Mann
|+2
|Atlantic City Country Club
|1964
|Mickey Wright (4)
|-2
|San Diego Country Club
|1963
|Mary Mills
|-3
|Kenwood Country Club
|1962
|Murle Lindstrom
|+13
|Dunes Golf and Beach Club
|1961
|Mickey Wright (3)
|+5
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1960
|Betsy Rawls (4)
|+4
|Worcester Country Club
|1959
|Mickey Wright (2)
|+7
|Churchill Valley Country Club
|1958
|Mickey Wright
|-2
|Forest Lake Country Club
|1957
|Betsy Rawls (3)
|+7
|Winged Foot Golf Club
|1956
|Kathy Cornelius
|+7
|Northland Country Club
|1955
|Fay Crocker
|+11
|Wichita Country Club
|1954
|Babe Zaharias (3)
|+3
|Salem Country Club
|1953
|Betsy Rawls (2)
|+6
|Country Club of Rochester
|1952
|Louise Suggs (2)
|+8
|Bala Golf Club
|1951
|Betsy Rawls
|+5
|Druid Hills Country Club
|1950
|Babe Zaharias (2)
|-9
|Rolling Hills Country Club
|1949
|Louise Suggs
|-9
|Prince George's Golf and Country Club
|1948
|Babe Zaharias
|E
|Atlantic City Country Club
|1947
|Betty Jameson
|-9
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|1946
|Patty Berg
|5&4
|Spokane Country Club
