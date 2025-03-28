Charley Hull Makes Driver Change Ahead Of Ford Championship 63
The World No.10 moved into the new TaylorMade Qi35 LS ahead of this week's Ford Championship in Arizona, where she got off to a fast start
Charley Hull shot her lowest ever LPGA Tour round on day one of the Ford Championship, where she carded a bogey-free, nine-under-par 63 to take the early lead.
The Englishwoman makes her first LPGA Tour start since the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore at the start of the month, and she is doing so with a new piece of equipment in the bag.
Hull, who is a TaylorMade staffer, was still in the brand's 2024 Qi10 LS model up until this week but has now switched into the new Qi35.
The World No.10 made the move to the Qi35 LS driver for the Ford Championship, still fitted with her UST Mamiya Attas 6Star 6 X shaft, after working with TaylorMade's Adrian Rietveld earlier in the week.
"I kind of tweaked my driver at the beginning of the week. I had Adrian from TaylorMade here and we was working on that, the new driver, and I really, really, really hit it well today," she said.
"I felt like that put me in a lot of good positions."
Hull's best ever LPGA round featured 11/14 fairways found with an average driving distance of 287 yards. It helped her hit all 18 greens in regulation, where she needed just 28 putts.
She is one of few TaylorMade players in the new model, alongside the likes of Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rory McIlroy used the Qi35 for the first three rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational before switching back for the final round. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler also still has the Qi10 in the bag.
"Some years you vibe with a new piece of equipment a little easier. Like that Qi10 that I'm using that they brought out last year, it was like love at first sight," McIlroy said of his driver at The Players Championship.
"I was like, 'this thing is amazing.' I think when you feel like that about a golf club, it's very hard to change into something else."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
