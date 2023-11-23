What Golf Clothing Does Charley Hull Wear?

Charley Hull has turned heads in 2023 for the quality of her golf and her outfits. We take a look at the golf brand she wears

Charley Hull loves fashion. You only have to scroll through her Insta account to see how she dresses to impress on and off the golf course - hair, makeup, accessories - all to complement the latest fashion trends of a 27-year-old woman.

The British player debuted her golf clothing partner Anew back in January 2022, but this year has seen her draw more attention to the high-end Japanese lifestyle brand.

Charley Hull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, when Charley was on the cusp of claiming her first Major title before losing out to Lilia Vu, her outfits over the four-day tournament garnered almost as much attention as the superb quality of her golf.

Charley Hull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anew Golf clothing stands out from the crowd and Charley carries off the head-turning designs beautifully. However, the clothes from this global brand certainly don’t come cheap. The vivid green skirt with an Anew logo on the pleats will set you back £292, the soft lilac top that is actually described as a short sweater is £288 and the black hoodie vest that Charley wore on the final day of the AIG Women’s Open is £439.

Charley Hull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On or off the golf course, no outfit is complete without accessories and Charley has created her own collection with UK company Surprizeshop. This includes a fun ball marker featuring Charley’s face, as well as two golf towel designs, one of which has the words printed that Charley stands by in her no-nonsense approach to the game - Hit It, Find It, And Hit It Again.

Charley Hull 2023 LPGA Stats

  • Rolex Ranking - 8
  • Race to CME Globe ranking - 11
  • Top 10s - 5
  • Rounds in the 60s - 31
  • Average driving distance - 264.38 yards
  • Total Rounds Played - 64
  • Total Events Played - 18
  • Year to Date Earnings - $2,395,650 (6th on official money list)
