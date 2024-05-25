Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times - Round Three
Davis Riley leads the tournament by two strokes, with the American searching for a second PGA Tour title in Texas
Despite some weather delays at Colonial Country Club, Davis Riley produced a six-under-par round of 64 to move two clear of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Carding a 66 on Thursday, Riley bettered his score by two on Friday to get to 10-under, leading Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody by two and Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka by four at six-under-par.
With 36 holes remaining, Riley sits in the driver's seat to push on and claim a first PGA Tour title since the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. Certainly, if he were to win, it would comfortably be his best finish of 2024, having missed the cut seven times in 14 starts.
We are set for an intriguing weekend in Texas and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
CDT (GMT)
- 7.00am (13.00pm): Ben Silverman
- 7.05am (13.05pm): Troy Merritt, Parker Coody
- 7.15am (13.15pm): Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman
- 7.25am (13.25pm): Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim
- 7.35am (13.35pm): Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai
- 7.45am (13.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges
- 7.55am (13.55pm): Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard
- 8.05am (14.05pm): Justin Rose, Mac Meissner
- 8.15am (14.15pm): Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman
- 8.25am (14.25pm): Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson
- 8.35am (14.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren
- 8.45am (14.45pm): Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson
- 8.55am (14.55pm): Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan
- 9.10am (15.10pm): Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
- 9.20am (15.20pm): Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
- 9.30am (15.30pm): Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky
- 9.40am (15.40pm): Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler
- 9.50am (15.50pm): Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird
- 10.00am (16.00pm): C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers
- 10.10am (16.10pm): K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett
- 10.20am (16.20pm): Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 10.30am (16.30pm): Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin
- 10.40am (16.40pm): Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd
- 10.50am (16.50pm): Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu
- 11.00am (17.00pm): Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee
- 11.15am (17.15pm): J.T. Poston, Adam Scott
- 11.25am (17.25pm): Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim
- 11.35am (17.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim
- 11.45am (17.45pm): Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar
- 11.55am (17.55pm): Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy
- 12.05pm (18.05pm): Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
- 12.15pm (18.15pm): Robby Shelton, Brian Harman
- 12.25pm (18.25pm): Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway
- 12.35pm (18.35pm): Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka
- 12.45pm (18.45pm): Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im
- 12.55pm (18.55pm): Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley
HOW TO WATCH THE CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE IN THE US
All times ET
Saturday 25th May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 26th May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE IN THE UK
All times BST
Saturday 25th May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 26th May: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
