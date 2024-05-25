Despite some weather delays at Colonial Country Club, Davis Riley produced a six-under-par round of 64 to move two clear of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Carding a 66 on Thursday, Riley bettered his score by two on Friday to get to 10-under, leading Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody by two and Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley and Sepp Straka by four at six-under-par.

With 36 holes remaining, Riley sits in the driver's seat to push on and claim a first PGA Tour title since the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. Certainly, if he were to win, it would comfortably be his best finish of 2024, having missed the cut seven times in 14 starts.

We are set for an intriguing weekend in Texas and, below, we have taken a look at the tee times for round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

CDT (GMT)

7.00am (13.00pm): Ben Silverman

Ben Silverman 7.05am (13.05pm): Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

Troy Merritt, Parker Coody 7.15am (13.15pm): Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman 7.25am (13.25pm): Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim 7.35am (13.35pm): Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai 7.45am (13.45pm): Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges 7.55am (13.55pm): Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard 8.05am (14.05pm): Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

Justin Rose, Mac Meissner 8.15am (14.15pm): Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman 8.25am (14.25pm): Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson 8.35am (14.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren 8.45am (14.45pm): Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson 8.55am (14.55pm): Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan 9.10am (15.10pm): Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 9.20am (15.20pm): Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen 9.30am (15.30pm): Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky 9.40am (15.40pm): Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler 9.50am (15.50pm): Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird 10.00am (16.00pm): C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers 10.10am (16.10pm): K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett 10.20am (16.20pm): Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger 10.30am (16.30pm): Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin 10.40am (16.40pm): Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd 10.50am (16.50pm): Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu 11.00am (17.00pm): Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee 11.15am (17.15pm): J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

J.T. Poston, Adam Scott 11.25am (17.25pm): Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim 11.35am (17.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim 11.45am (17.45pm): Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar 11.55am (17.55pm): Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy 12.05pm (18.05pm): Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

Tony Finau, Gary Woodland 12.15pm (18.15pm): Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

Robby Shelton, Brian Harman 12.25pm (18.25pm): Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway 12.35pm (18.35pm): Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka 12.45pm (18.45pm): Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im 12.55pm (18.55pm): Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley

HOW TO WATCH THE CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 25th May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 26th May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE IN THE UK

All times BST

Saturday 25th May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 26th May: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)