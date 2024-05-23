The List Of Perks The Winner Gets At The Charles Schwab Challenge Shows Why Colonial Event Is One Of The PGA Tour's Best

It's a big week on the PGA Tour with the iconic Colonial Country Club once again playing host to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Fort Worth venue is hosting on the PGA Tour for a record 78th time, which is the most for a non-Major venue.

This year's field is stacked with some of the tour's best players, including 66 who teed it up in last week's PGA Championship, and they're all vying to put their name in the history books as a winner at Colonial.

So what exactly does the winner get this year? Let's take a look:

1. Money

While not one of the PGA Tour's most lucrative 'Signature' events, the champion still banks a huge paycheck.

The winner at Colonial will take home $1.638m, which is up $72,000 from the $1.566m Emiliano Grillo won last year.

2. The Tartan Jacket

Just like at the RBC Heritage, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner gets their own tartan jacket (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be confused with the other tartan jacket awarded to the RBC Heritage winner, the Charles Schwab Challenge victor gets their own very cool piece of apparel.

It's a Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket that is also worn by Colonial's top committee chairmen. It was first given out in 1952.

3. The Leonard trophy

The huge Leonard Trophy dates back to 1946, and the champion gets their own replica (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Charles Schwab Challenge trophy is one of the best on the PGA Tour.

The winner doesn't get to keep it as it resides in the clubhouse all year, but they do get their name on it along with all winners since 1946.

They do get a small replica of the trophy, which features a silver bowl and eagle atop a traditional wood base. Ben Hogan, a five-time winner at Colonial, has all of his replicas on display in the Hogan Trophy Room inside the clubhouse.

4. Wall of champions

The Wall of Champions sits near the 1st tee (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as getting their name on the iconic trophy, something perhaps even cooler is the fact that the champion's name gets engraved into the 'Wall of Champions', which is near the first tee.

Win at Colonial and you're truly etched into history.

5. Champions Dinner

Much like The Masters, the Charles Schwab Challenge champion is honored the following year with a Champions Dinner. It's there where they receive their replica of the Leonard Trophy.

6. Two-year PGA Tour exemption

The champion secures a huge payday, some very cool perks and the peace of mind that they've secured their job for the next two years.

7. Other exemptions

A win at Colonial earns a tee time at TPC Sawgrass next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week's winner earns a spot into next week's Memorial Tournament, one of the big $20m Signature Events on the PGA Tour that takes place at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village.

They also qualify for The Sentry in Hawaii to start 2025 and the PGA Tour's flagship 'The Players Championship' at TPC Sawgrass next year too.

8. FedEx Cup points

The top-30 in the FedEx Cup points list make it to the Tour Championship finale at East Lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

A total of 500 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, which will go a long way to helping them qualify for the season-ending Playoffs that take place in August.

A top-30 position before the Tour Championship gets you into the finale at East Lake, where the winner walks home with $18m.

9. World ranking points

The champion this week is projected to earn a huge 59 points in the Official World Golf Ranking, which will give them a nice boost up the list. It could be the difference between qualifying for the Majors or not.

10. A very cool new ride

The champion gets a very special car courtesy of Charles Schwab (Image credit: Getty Images)

The champion will also secure themselves a one-of-a-kind car courtesy of tournament sponsors Charles Schwab.

The tradition began in 2019, when the company began sponsoring the event.

According to the PGA Tour, this year’s prize car is a 1975 Schwab Stingray, "which pays homage to a pivotal moment in Schwab’s history; on May 1, 1975, commonly known as “May Day,” the SEC deregulated commissions that brokers could charge their clients; while most firms raised their prices, Schwab did the opposite and cut their rates, which helped reshape the industry."