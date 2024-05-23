The List Of Perks The Winner Gets At The Charles Schwab Challenge Shows Why Colonial Event Is One Of The PGA Tour's Best
As well as the usual money and ranking points, there are some very cool and historic perks that come with a win at Colonial Country Club
It's a big week on the PGA Tour with the iconic Colonial Country Club once again playing host to the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Fort Worth venue is hosting on the PGA Tour for a record 78th time, which is the most for a non-Major venue.
This year's field is stacked with some of the tour's best players, including 66 who teed it up in last week's PGA Championship, and they're all vying to put their name in the history books as a winner at Colonial.
So what exactly does the winner get this year? Let's take a look:
1. Money
While not one of the PGA Tour's most lucrative 'Signature' events, the champion still banks a huge paycheck.
The winner at Colonial will take home $1.638m, which is up $72,000 from the $1.566m Emiliano Grillo won last year.
2. The Tartan Jacket
Not to be confused with the other tartan jacket awarded to the RBC Heritage winner, the Charles Schwab Challenge victor gets their own very cool piece of apparel.
It's a Scottish royal tartan plaid jacket that is also worn by Colonial's top committee chairmen. It was first given out in 1952.
3. The Leonard trophy
The Charles Schwab Challenge trophy is one of the best on the PGA Tour.
The winner doesn't get to keep it as it resides in the clubhouse all year, but they do get their name on it along with all winners since 1946.
They do get a small replica of the trophy, which features a silver bowl and eagle atop a traditional wood base. Ben Hogan, a five-time winner at Colonial, has all of his replicas on display in the Hogan Trophy Room inside the clubhouse.
4. Wall of champions
As well as getting their name on the iconic trophy, something perhaps even cooler is the fact that the champion's name gets engraved into the 'Wall of Champions', which is near the first tee.
Win at Colonial and you're truly etched into history.
5. Champions Dinner
Much like The Masters, the Charles Schwab Challenge champion is honored the following year with a Champions Dinner. It's there where they receive their replica of the Leonard Trophy.
6. Two-year PGA Tour exemption
The champion secures a huge payday, some very cool perks and the peace of mind that they've secured their job for the next two years.
7. Other exemptions
This week's winner earns a spot into next week's Memorial Tournament, one of the big $20m Signature Events on the PGA Tour that takes place at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village.
They also qualify for The Sentry in Hawaii to start 2025 and the PGA Tour's flagship 'The Players Championship' at TPC Sawgrass next year too.
8. FedEx Cup points
A total of 500 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, which will go a long way to helping them qualify for the season-ending Playoffs that take place in August.
A top-30 position before the Tour Championship gets you into the finale at East Lake, where the winner walks home with $18m.
9. World ranking points
The champion this week is projected to earn a huge 59 points in the Official World Golf Ranking, which will give them a nice boost up the list. It could be the difference between qualifying for the Majors or not.
10. A very cool new ride
The champion will also secure themselves a one-of-a-kind car courtesy of tournament sponsors Charles Schwab.
The tradition began in 2019, when the company began sponsoring the event.
According to the PGA Tour, this year’s prize car is a 1975 Schwab Stingray, "which pays homage to a pivotal moment in Schwab’s history; on May 1, 1975, commonly known as “May Day,” the SEC deregulated commissions that brokers could charge their clients; while most firms raised their prices, Schwab did the opposite and cut their rates, which helped reshape the industry."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
