Pro Says He Considered 'Giving The Game Up' After Injury And Loss Of Form In Honest DP World Tour Interview

Lucas Bjerregaard has been in stunning form in recent weeks, with the 33-year-old producing three successive top-10 finishes on the Challenge Tour before taking that form into the DP World Tour after a T2 at last week’s Danish Golf Championship in his homeland.

He is also riding high on the leaderboard at the Betfred British Masters, helped by a second round that included seven birdies and an eagle to leave him six-under heading into Saturday at The Belfry.

Following that round, Bjerregaard spoke in the DP World Tour’s Green Room. It sees players interviewed immediately after their rounds, often with startlingly honest results, and Bjerregaard lived up to that by admitting that his struggles preceding his recent run of form led to him questioning whether he had a future in the game.

He said: “There wasn’t much pointing in the direction of any good results. I think I was maybe on the verge of giving up the game a little bit, and I think that’s helped me to just go out there and play a little more carefree and not worry too much about it.”

Bjerregaard then tried to pinpoint what had led to his frustrating spell earlier in the year. He continued: “I think my technique has not been good enough and my confidence, true as anything, hasn’t been anywhere near where it was back in my prime.”

The two-time DP World Tour winner also explained that a freak back injury had left him pessimistic about his future. “It’s been tough, no doubt," he said. "I felt very alone. I felt very much looking for answers and not finding anything, and you know it felt the more I tried, the less success I had.

“At the start of the year, I hurt my back vacuuming at home and had two-and-a-half months where I couldn’t play, and it was a pretty dark time where I thought about maybe doing something else than playing golf, so I think maybe I had to get there before I can start playing better again.”

Bjerregaard isn’t the only player in this week's field who has questioned his place in the game. Last year, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston opened up on his mental health struggles after a rapid rise in the game that he admitted led to him putting pressure on himself to succeed, resulting in his form deserting him.

He also spoke in the Green Room following his one-over second round and admitted his mental health is better now that he’s back playing on a regular basis.

He said. “Yeah, good. Really happy to be back playing. I’ve really enjoyed the last… I had a big run of five weeks and the summer break and this is my third one in a row and I’ve just really enjoyed being back in that atmosphere and playing again. I’ve really missed it.”

Johnston then explained what he had missed in his spell away from the game. He added: "Just the competing. I know everyone out here pretty much.You know, it’s something you do for so long.

"You grow up and kind of see everyone grow up with everyone together and it’s like a big group of friends, so you miss some people but you miss the competing as well and not having that outlet.

"I never realised when I’ve sort of heard athletes talk about when they retire, whether it’s football, rugby and they’re retiring at 35 and you miss that competition and it’s hard to replace that. I’ve felt some kind of sense of that in the two years.”