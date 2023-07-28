Celine Boutier Leads Evian Championship After Wind-Affected Second Round

The 29-year-old takes a one-shot lead heading into the weekend, while a host of big names have missed the cut

Celine Boutier with the ball after making her putt on the ninth during the second round of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in France
Celine Boutier leads the Amundi Evian Championship heading into the second round
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Celine Boutier leads the Amundi Evian Championship heading into the weekend to the delight of the home crowd at Evian Golf Resort in France.

On a day where wind played havoc, Boutier finished with a 69 to lead by one at seven-under heading into Moving Day following a round that included two bogeys and four birdies.

Boutier is yet to win a Major, and has particularly struggled in the tournament in her homeland, and she admitted she’s put too much pressure on herself in the past. Following her round, she said: “Yeah, it's definitely not easy. I feel like in the past I've definitely, you know, not handled it very well.

“I just feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself because I don't want to disappoint anybody. If I learned anything from the past, I really have to just focus on the job and on the course, on each shot. I feel like that's really helped me really stay focused and not get ahead or think too much about the plans.”

If Boutier is to claim her maiden Major title this week, she will face stiff competition from the likes of 2021 Chevron Championship winner Patty Tavatanakit and 2021 US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, who are tied for second.

Meanwhile, not far behind them is defending champion Brooke Henderson, who goes into the third round four behind the leader. She described the conditions as “super tough” and continued: “It was very windy and this course is not meant for windy conditions, so really had to play as smart as we could out there.”

Other high-profile players still in the reckoning include a clutch of players five behind the leader, featuring World No.1 Jin Young Ko, 2021 champion Minjee Lee, the LET’s Race to the Costa Del Sol champion Linn Grant and rising star Rose Zhang.

Several big-name players won’t be making it as far as the weekend’s action. They include Charley Hull, who finished T3 last year, KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, Major winners Danielle Kang and Hannah Green and Xiyu Lin, who currently ranks 10th in the world.

Elsewhere, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda was disqualified after she refused to sign her scorecard that reflected a two-stroke penalty for slow play. 

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸