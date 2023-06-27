Carnoustie To Host Senior Open For Third Time In 2024

The 2024 Senior Open will be held at Carnoustie for the third time after previously hosting the tournament in 2010 and 2016.



The tournament routinely attracts some of the game’s most legendary players. Former winners have included Bernhard Langer, who triumphed at the venue in 2016, Fred Couples and Tom Watson.

Carnoustie is no stranger to regularly hosting big tournaments either. As well the Senior Open, it has also hosted The Open Championship eight times and the Women’s British Open twice.

Championship Director of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, Edward Kitson, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce The Senior Open’s return to Carnoustie in 2024. There is no doubt that Carnoustie is one of the world’s best golf courses, having hosted this event twice before and The Open eight times, and we are thrilled to be heading back to Angus next year.”

Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, explained the venue will be perfect for the tournament. He said: “Carnoustie has a world-renowned reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world and a cherished history of staging Major championships, including The Open, the AIG Women’s Open and The Senior Open presented by Rolex.

“We look forward to seeing which golfer writes their name into the history books as a champion at Carnoustie next year.”

The 2024 event will be held soon after July’s Open at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire and before the AIG Women’s Open comes to The Old Course at St Andrews in August as the country gears up for a similar summer to 2022, dubbed a “Festival of Golf.”

Other high-profile tournaments taking place in the country next summer are the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian and the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

Last year, the 150th Open held at St Andrews gave a £300m+ boost to the Scottish economy. With the impressive list of tournaments coming to the nation in 2024 – including the Senior Open - there will be high hopes for a similar economic uptick next summer.