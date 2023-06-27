Carnoustie To Host Senior Open For Third Time In 2024
The Scottish venue will host the senior Major for the third time as one of several big events being held in the country next year
The 2024 Senior Open will be held at Carnoustie for the third time after previously hosting the tournament in 2010 and 2016.
The tournament routinely attracts some of the game’s most legendary players. Former winners have included Bernhard Langer, who triumphed at the venue in 2016, Fred Couples and Tom Watson.
Carnoustie is no stranger to regularly hosting big tournaments either. As well the Senior Open, it has also hosted The Open Championship eight times and the Women’s British Open twice.
Championship Director of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, Edward Kitson, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce The Senior Open’s return to Carnoustie in 2024. There is no doubt that Carnoustie is one of the world’s best golf courses, having hosted this event twice before and The Open eight times, and we are thrilled to be heading back to Angus next year.”
Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, explained the venue will be perfect for the tournament. He said: “Carnoustie has a world-renowned reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world and a cherished history of staging Major championships, including The Open, the AIG Women’s Open and The Senior Open presented by Rolex.
“We look forward to seeing which golfer writes their name into the history books as a champion at Carnoustie next year.”
The 2024 event will be held soon after July’s Open at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire and before the AIG Women’s Open comes to The Old Course at St Andrews in August as the country gears up for a similar summer to 2022, dubbed a “Festival of Golf.”
Other high-profile tournaments taking place in the country next summer are the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian and the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Last year, the 150th Open held at St Andrews gave a £300m+ boost to the Scottish economy. With the impressive list of tournaments coming to the nation in 2024 – including the Senior Open - there will be high hopes for a similar economic uptick next summer.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
